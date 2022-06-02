Poverty and inequality drive change in Latin America
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
Gideon talks to Venezuelan economist Moisés Naím about the reasons for the collapse of the political centre in Latin America, and about the tactics used by populist politicians to rise to power in the region and beyond.
Clips: Euronews; AP; Al Jazeera; NBC; Andrés Manuel López Obrador channel
Want to read more?
How the Colombia election could change Latin America
Colombia’s Rodolfo Hernández goes from also-ran to the brink of power
Conservative young Brazilians complicate Lula’s path to presidency
Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Breen Turner
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published