Sometimes a mask slips. The launch of bitcoin contracts by US futures platforms are one such lapse. Here, as if it were needed, is proof that regulated exchanges function as casinos as well as investment markets.

Fans think bitcoin futures legitimise cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin may equally tarnish futures, instruments of real utility for hedging real assets.

You cannot fault Cboe Global Markets’ opportunism. By launching a week ahead of larger rival CME Group, Cboe’s volatile, thinly traded bitcoin contracts have grabbed the attention of the financial world. The objection that both groups are facilitating speculation rather than investment is implicit. Explicit criticisms mostly cite financial risk. They are exaggerated.

Take systemic risk. At the overheated price of $18,850 per bitcoin, which marks the peak so far for Cboe’s January contract, the cryptocurrency would be capitalised at $315bn. If bitcoin were a company, it would slot into the S&P 500 between Exxon and Bank of America. Such worth is impressive. It is still only a drop in the ocean compared with the trillions in other underlying assets that futures markets comfortably trade daily.

The volatility of the cryptocurrency worries unbelievers, too. It can rise or fall 20 per cent in short order. Futures margins will be correspondingly steep, which should reduce clearing house risk. Cboe Global’s clearing house demands 44 per cent of exposure to open a position. CME Group currently expects to ask for collateral equivalent to 35 per cent.

This is where the aims of both groups begin to look questionable. Steep margins have steep costs. That reduces the utility of futures for hedging underlying bitcoin positions and leaves speculation as an undimmed motive. Appropriately so. Bitcoin exists only for this purpose. Dollars are a safer medium of exchange. Andy Warhol prints are as useful for money laundering, and can decorate a swanky apartment too.

Moral irreproachability wins you few admirers if you cannot afford a shoe shine. Exchanges are keen to meet customer demand. But it is piquant that Chicago-based groups spawned by trade in the most tangible of commodities should offer cash-settled contracts in the most insubstantial. Revealing, too, that they should do so just as memories of the last financial crisis start to fade.