When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Delhi, he was greeted by a bear hug from Narendra Modi. Shinzo Abe, the Japanese leader, received a guard of honour in Ahmedabad.

But when Justin Trudeau arrived in India this week, he was greeted by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a junior agriculture minister, as well as local newspaper headlines announcing that the Canadian prime minister was being “snubbed” by New Delhi.

The charismatic Mr Trudeau is used to rapturous receptions when he travels abroad. But Mr Trudeau is a contentious figure in India, where he is accused of being too close to Sikh separatists in Canada.

The Indian government has fulfilled the bare minimum of protocol, even though Mr Modi on several previous occasions has gone well beyond protocol

He will meet Mr Modi on Friday, but only at the end of a week-long trip during which he has not met any other senior government minister.

New Delhi insists the lack of official attention given to Mr Trudeau’s trip should not be interpreted as a slight, but foreign policy experts say Mr Modi is using the visit to make a point.

“The Indian government has fulfilled the bare minimum of protocol, even though Mr Modi on several previous occasions has gone well beyond protocol,” says Vivek Dehejia, an associate professor of economics at Ottawa’s Carleton University.

Raja Mohan, director of Carnegie India, the think-tank, wrote in Tuesday’s Indian Express: “Trudeau’s trip could turn out to be the worst diplomatic disaster in India since Queen Elizabeth’s visit in 1997.”

The Queen’s trip was overshadowed by comments by Robin Cook, then foreign secretary, offering to mediate between Pakistan and India over Kashmir, something New Delhi saw as a pro-Pakistan position.

Canada is home to about 1.5m Indians, a third of whom are Sikh. Mr Trudeau has remarked that he has more Sikh members in his cabinet than Mr Modi.

But those links have also caused friction, with Indian officials accusing Mr Trudeau of pandering to activists demanding “Khalistan”, a Sikh state independent of India.

They were particularly incensed by Mr Trudeau’s decision to attend a Sikh community event last year at which there were floats celebrating three militants who occupied the Golden Temple in Amritsar in 1984 before being killed by the Indian army.

Just weeks before Mr Trudeau’s arrival, an Indian magazine published an article illustrated with a front-page photo of the prime minister under the headline “Khalistan II — Made in Canada”.

“We understand that vote bank politics entails that you court different sectors of your society,” says Vishnu Prakash, a former Indian ambassador to Canada. “But Canada is also emerging as one of the centres where there are a number of Khalistani elements, and from where significant funding is going to the Khalistan movement.”

Khalistan is not the only contentious issue between the two countries. Mr Dehejia pointed out that talks on new trade and investment deals between India and Canada had stalled, in part because of Mr Trudeau’s attempts to insert “progressive” clauses into them such as on gender equality and the environment.

In insisting that Mr Trudeau had not been snubbed, officials in New Delhi added that the Canadian leader decided to take his family on a personal tour before getting on with the official business of meeting Mr Modi.

But Mr Dehejia says: “Given the large Indian diaspora in Canada, as well as the fact we are partners in the Commonwealth and both English-speaking democracies, we might have expected him to be treated as slightly more than any generic visitor.”