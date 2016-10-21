South Africa withdrawal deals fresh blow to ICC

South Africa is to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, dealing a blow to the court in a move that could embolden other countries on the continent to follow suit.

The decision was condemned by activists as a setback for international justice, particularly as South Africa — which has a history of fighting oppression — was once among the court’s strongest supporters. But it also underscored the level of antipathy on the continent towards the ICC, with critics accusing it of unfairly targeting African leaders.

South Africa is the second African nation to state its intention to quit the court this week after Burundi, where the ICC is investigating politically motivated violence that caused several hundred deaths. But the loss of one of the continent’s most vibrant democracies and a regional powerhouse will be especially damaging to the court.

Dewa Mavhinga, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, said the decision showed “startling disregard for justice from a country long seen as a global leader on accountability for victims of the gravest crimes”.

In a letter to the UN, which was leaked to local media, the government said its “obligations” to the peaceful resolution of conflicts were at times “incompatible” with being an ICC member. Pretoria said it intended to leave the court in a year’s time.

Dimitris Christopoulos,president of the International Federation for Human Rights [FIDH] said South Africa’s decision created “a deplorable stain on the country’s post-apartheid reputation and credibility”.

“Playing politics with justice is reprehensible,” he said.

In 2002, South Africa became the first nation on the continent to incorporate crimes listed in the ICC’s founding Rome Statute, such as genocide, into its own law.

But under President Jacob Zuma the government has increasingly joined accusations that the ICC is biased against Africa. All four of the convictions made by the court since its founding have been brought against Africans, most recently an Islamist militant who bulldozed centuries-old shrines in Timbuktu in Mali.

However, African governments have been among the most frequent states to refer cases to the court, which has a Gambian chief prosecutor.

A spat between South Africa and the ICC erupted last year when Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, whom the ICC has charged with war crimes and genocide, attended an African Union summit in Johannesburg. As an ICC member, South Africa was obliged to arrest Mr Bashir. But it allowed him to leave the country despite a South African judge ruling that he should have been detained.

The constitutional court will rule next month on whether Pretoria’s failure to arrest Mr Bashir was unlawful.

The government cited diplomatic immunity as part of its reasoning for withdrawing from the ICC.

“The issue of prosecuting, in South Africa, sitting heads of state from other countries can only imply that South Africa chooses to be complicit in the practice of forced regime change,” said Michael Masutha, the justice minister.

Mr Masutha added that withdrawing from the ICC treaty would not need parliament’s approval, a position that civil society groups are likely to challenge in court.

“Should it withstand legal scrutiny it will be an unfortunate and sad day for international justice,” said Angela Mudukuti, an international criminal lawyer at the Southern Africa Litigation Centre.

The withdrawal of such an influential regional voice will fuel a debate raging in the African Union about whether to endorse a mass exodus from ICC membership.

In the wake of South Africa’s announcement Ruhakana Rugunda, Uganda’s prime minister, told the Financial Times that the country would wait for a decision by the AU instead of independently withdrawing from the ICC.

“It is true that the African Union, of which Uganda is a member, is examining issues that have arisen over the matter of the ICC,” he said. “We are part of the process.”

Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Tunisia blocked calls for a mass withdrawal from the ICC at an AU summit in July.

African countries are next expected to air their grievances at a meeting of ICC members in The Hague next month. The issue could also dominate the AU’s next big gathering in January 2017.