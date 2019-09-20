The head of China’s sovereign wealth fund signalled on Friday that more bank collapses lie ahead, as the world’s second-largest economy continues to weaken.

“Resolving financial risks will become normal at a time of slowing growth,” said Peng Chun, chairman of the $940bn China Investment Corporation. “We are facing a tough battle and it is going to last for a long time.”

His remarks came after Central Huijin Investment, a unit of CIC, said it planned to invest in Hengfeng Bank, a troubled local lender in Shandong province, the third such intervention this year following more than a decade without a government bank rescue.

Mr Peng said he expected financial failures to become “a fact of life”. He added: “Going ahead, Central Huijin will continue to address financial institution risks according to regulators’ instructions and adopt market-based principles to turn bad banks into good banks.”

The Chinese crackdown on shadow finance — higher-risk non-bank financial products and lending — has put the nation’s banking system under stress, driving many smaller lenders, which were active in issuing off-balance-sheet loans, into crisis.

The world’s major economies are slowing down. It is becoming increasingly difficult to find high-quality assets

That has raised concerns over systematic risks as the interbank market, a major source of credit supply, could take a hit from bank failures.

CIC, the world’s second-largest sovereign wealth fund by assets, reported a negative 2.35 per cent return on its overseas investment last year as global markets tanked amid slower economic growth and the US-China trade dispute. The MSCI World Index fell 9.4 per cent last year.

“The world’s major economies are slowing down,” said Mr Peng. “It is becoming increasingly difficult to find high-quality assets.”

CIC’s net profit fell 37.2 per cent to $65.1bn from $103.6bn a year ago. Investment income totalled $67.8bn, down from $114.46bn in 2017, its 2018 report showed on Friday.

There was an unrealised loss of $21.2bn from changes in fair value of investment last year, compared with a gain of $23.5bn in 2017.

Ju Weimin, CIC’s general manager, said the decline in performance was due to global market woes and changes in accounting treatment.

The sovereign wealth fund is also facing growing scrutiny from foreign regulators who fear that CIC’s connection to Beijing could undermine their national security.

Mr Peng said CIC’s outbound investment was restricted after both the US and the EU tightened rules on foreign takeovers. “We are facing growing political intervention and compliance risks,” he said. “That creates a highly uncertain external environment.”

CIC hopes to temper any international backlash by partnering with western peers. The fund has set up joint investment funds with Goldman Sachs and financial firms in France and Japan.

Mr Ju said the fund would make greater efforts to forge international collaboration. “We want to combine our interest with foreign partners,” he said.

Alternative investments, such as private equity and real estate, are figuring more prominently in CIC’s portfolio, as the fund seeks to hedge short-term volatility.

By the end of last year, alternatives accounted for 44.1 per cent of CIC’s overseas investment portfolio, up from 39.3 per cent in 2017. The ratio could rise further this year, according to Mr Ju.

The fund will also focus on the domestic manufacturing, technology and healthcare sectors. “Our biggest strength is the Chinese market,” said Mr Ju. “We want to connect it to foreign technology.”

CIC is expected to play a growing role in China’s Belt and Road Initiative — a $1tn international infrastructure building programme — as Beijing seeks to deepen its global influence. By August, the fund had invested $26bn in countries involved in the programme.