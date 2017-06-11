Seed fund raises $60m to back European tech start-ups

A pan-European seed fund formed by Brent Hoberman, co-founder of lastminute.com, has raised $60m to invest in technology start-ups across the region.

Firstminute Capital is being backed by 23 founders of leading technology companies as well as a $20m anchor investment from Atomico, the London-based venture capital fund run by Niklas Zennström, the co-founder of Skype.

Mr Hoberman said Firstminute differed from other early stage funds in that it would be able to tap into such a broad community of supporting entrepreneurs to offer advice. “The main difference is that we can be extremely helpful to founders based on the record of what this group has achieved,” he said.

Investors include the co-founders of some of Europe’s most successful tech companies, including Skype, Supercell, Betfair, Trulia, Skyscanner, Net-a-Porter and BlaBlaCar. The fund has also drawn in several family offices and a clutch of corporate executives, including Lord Davies, former chairman of Standard Chartered bank.

Firstminute will aim to make investments of up to $750,000 in a range of tech companies across Europe, focusing heavily on “deep tech” businesses in the fields of robotics, artificial intelligence and the internet of things.

The European tech sector was last year chilled by the effects of the Brexit vote but has been warming up again this year. In February, Atomico closed a $765m European tech fund to help scale up growing businesses.

Europe has lagged far behind the US and China in developing its start-up sector and has been slow to realise the benefits of a digital single market.

But Mr Hoberman said he was hopeful that London could continue to attract talented entrepreneurs from around Europe in spite of the British government’s determination to cut immigration. “We have some real positives in London: second generation entrepreneurs, capital and corporates. We will have to do a lot wrong to stop that,” he said.

As well as co-founding lastminute.com, the online travel site, Mr Hoberman co-founded Founders Forum, a private network of tech entrepreneurs, which is holding its annual meeting in London this week.

Firstminute’s co-founder is Spencer Crawley who will become head of investments.