StanLife aims to pull off masterstroke amid rise of passive rivals

Standard Life is to acquire Aberdeen Asset Management. Whether you think this is an inevitable response to the decline of an industry, or a well-timed push to diversify and grow, depends on your view of active management.



The downbeat take is that this is a defensive deal in the face of the relentless rise of passive investment strategies. Index-tracking funds account for about 11 per cent, and rising, of UK retail investor holdings, according to the Investment Association. Their penetration in the institutional space is greater still. More than a quarter of a century after William Sharpe showed it was impossible for active managers to outperform an index after costs, investors are realising that the fund management industry is structured to gather assets, not deliver outperformance — and they are voting with their wallets. BlackRock and Vanguard, the two leading passive houses, pulled in half a trillion dollars of assets between them in 2016.

Aberdeen’s own performance issues have been well documented. It has suffered 15 consecutive quarters of outflows and made five recent appearances in “Spot the Dog”, a UK survey highlighting persistent underperformance. True, the group’s exposure to emerging markets, currently out of fashion, has not helped. But that does not explain all of its woes; shares in Ashmore, another EM specialist, have performed markedly better in the past year.

Standard Life can at least boast one of the bright spots of the industry. Its Guaranteed Absolute Return Strategy (Gars) range has grown rapidly to £48bn. But maintaining the performance of large funds is hard; Gars has underperformed some rivals lately. Last year, £4.3bn was taken out of the multi-asset range and analysts at UBS think it could suffer outflows of £10.5bn over the coming two years.

Buying Aberdeen gives Standard Life a broader product offering, and Aberdeen more routes to the retail market. The combined business will have greater scale and significant potential for cost-cutting. Some of the resulting margin improvement will go to shareholders, in the form of higher profits, and some will (or should) be shared with investors, who may eventually pay lower fees on those funds that survive the inevitable cull. Even so, the basic “bear case” assumption is that the combined group merely takes a greater share of a gradually shrinking pie.

There is a more upbeat narrative, though. This holds that passive investment and its “smart beta” cousin are fads supported by cheap money. In the QE era, companies are either buying back their stock or borrowing cheaply to do takeover deals that would not stand up to scrutiny if funding were dearer. The price of assets has risen because the yields on cash and risk-free assets are low. Active management under such circumstances has been a fool’s errand.

But with US rates set to rise, and politicians talking about fiscal reform, active management could be set for a resurgence. The right managers can still pull in money. Look at Terry Smith or Neil Woodford, whose funds have pulled in impressive amounts since launching. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, a closed-end investment company that has lower-than-average fees, is poised to join the FTSE 100. It has returned almost 14 per cent a year since 1955, a record that no passive product could ever match. Evidence, perhaps, that active investment with a high-conviction portfolio, a lean cost base and transparent fee structure can still work.

On that basis, Standard Life’s move looks more like a push for growth. Asset management ties up far less capital than insurance, and fee income rises as funds grow. It can easily be linked to advisory or wealth management businesses, another source of high-margin fee income, as Schroders did when it acquired Cazenove Capital for £424m in 2013.

Emerging markets may be out of fashion now, but that will not be the case forever. Buying expertise there for effectively no premium might look a masterstroke in a few years, even if Standard Life is being more generous with the top jobs than the merger ratio implies. Aberdeen is half the size of its acquirer, but the board seats in the combined group are to be split equally.

Despite some protestations to the contrary, this is a takeover not a merger. It is tempting to wonder whether it is the end that Martin Gilbert had in mind for Aberdeen when he founded it in 1983. Four or five years ago, when Aberdeen’s shares were brushing 500p, might have been a more opportune time to do a deal of this nature, rather than buying Scottish Widows. Still, Mr Gilbert had long protested he would not sell Aberdeen. Even so, he will remain a significant shareholder in the combined entity. If it works out well, he will come out ahead. If not, it will be hard to imagine that he would have done any better by staying independent.

