Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting show the US central bank gearing up for more aggressive tightening, tech stocks plummeted, Hong Kong is bracing for sharply higher food prices, and one of Germany’s biggest utilities, Uniper, has been forced to seek €10bn of financing to avoid a cash crunch. Plus, the FT’s US business editor, Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, talks about corporate America in the year since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Fed warns faster rate rises may be needed to tame soaring inflation

Uniper secures €10bn of credit as gas prices surge

Isolated Hong Kong faces higher food prices as pandemic restrictions bite

US companies under pressure to support voting rights push

Twitter Spaces: After the Capitol Riot, what role will civil unrest play

Audio from the January 6th Capitol riot provided by CSPAN

