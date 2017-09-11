Insurance hit revised down after hurricane Irma changes track

Forecasts for the cost of hurricane Irma to insurers have been slashed to as low as $20bn as the storm weakened and changed direction.

There had been fears last week that the industry would be on the hook for damages of more than $100bn if the storm made a direct hit on Miami. But the latest estimates from modelling firm AIR say that insured losses will be in the $20bn to $40bn range.

The news sent insurance shares up in early trading on Monday. Big reinsurers such as Swiss Re, Hannover Re and Munich Re were all up by more than 4 per cent. Lloyd’s of London players Beazley and Hiscox, which had fallen sharply ahead of the hurricane, also staged a recovery.

“It is not as bad as people were expecting last week,” said Robert DeRose, a senior director at rating agency AM Best, although he added that “it is going to be a material loss”.

Irma, which was rated a category five storm as it smashed through the Caribbean last week, has been downgraded to category one although it has still caused significant damage across Florida.

The storm headed up the west of Florida overnight, sparing Miami — a large city with substantial insurance policies in place — from the worst impact. Nevertheless, it has hit the state’s coastline on the Gulf of Mexico.

According to AIR, properties on the south-west coast of Florida are worth $1tn in total, but those on the south-east coast, which includes Miami, are worth $1.5tn.

“It got weakened by Cuba and made landfall west rather than the east coast,” said Robert Muir-Wood, chief research officer at modelling firm RMS.

Mr DeRose estimates that about 60 per cent of the loss will be retained by primary insurers, with the rest being passed on to the reinsurance industry, which provides back-up cover for front line insurers.

He said the industry overall would be able to cope with the losses. “I don’t think the loss is of the magnitude that anyone will be surprised by it. It is a known exposure and a modelled exposure.”

Nevertheless, the scale of the damage will take months to fully calculate. “It is going to overwhelm the industry’s capability to police and manage the claims,” said Mr Muir-Wood.

One of the big problems facing insurers and their customers will be the issue of whether damage has been caused by wind or floods. Most residential policies cover the impact of wind, but not flooding. According to Mr Muir-Wood, much of the flood loss will fall under the US National Flood Insurance Program.

Irma will not, as some had feared, turn out to be the worst US storm in living memory. “It is not going to be as big as hurricane Katrina, but it will be up there with the top losses,” said Mr Muir-Wood. “These are very significant losses for the US insurers.”