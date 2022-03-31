SoftBank will slow down further investments amid a scramble for cash, journalist and “Putin’s People” author Catherine Belton talks about the impact sanctions are having on Russian oligarchs. Plus, the FT’s Frankfurt bureau chief, Martin Arnold, talks about Russia’s threat to halt gas shipments to Germany and what that could do to the German economy.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Softbank to slow investments after crash in tech holdings

Germany takes step towards gas rationing over payments standoff with Russia

Journalist Catherine Belton on Rachman Review podcast

Limited offer: 50 per cent off a digital subscription to FT.com

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.