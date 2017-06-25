Central banks warned on risk from low inflation

The world is at mounting financial risk if low inflation lulls central banks into not raising interest rates when needed, the Bank for International Settlements has warned.

The message about the dangers of sticking too closely to inflation targets comes as central banks in some of the world’s largest economies are considering how to end years of ultra-loose monetary policy after the global financial crisis.

Weak growth in wages and prices has made some central banks reluctant to remove their stimulus measures, despite mounting evidence of a more solid global economy recovery.

But the BIS, dubbed the central bankers’ bank because it is where the world’s monetary authorities hold their accounts, said in its annual report on Sunday that this would be risky.

“Keeping interest rates too low for long could raise financial stability and macroeconomic risks further down the road, as debt continues to pile up and risk-taking in financial markets gathers steam,” the bank said in its annual report.

The BIS acknowledged that raising rates too quickly could cause a panic in markets that have grown used to cheap central bank cash. However, delaying action would mean rates would need to rise further and faster to prevent the next crisis.

“The most fundamental question for central banks in the next few years is going to be what to do if the economy is chugging along well, but inflation is not going up,” said Claudio Borio, the head of the BIS’s monetary and economics department.

“Central banks may have to tolerate longer periods when inflation is below target, and tighten monetary policy if demand is strong — even if inflation is weak — so as not to fall behind the curve with respect to the financial cycle.”

All of the world’s major central banks now have inflation targets of around 2 per cent. But the failure of wage growth to pick up despite sharp falls in unemployment has created a conundrum for central bankers. Wages are the most important driver of longer-term inflation.

In a sign that the BIS warning is being heeded, the US Federal Reserve raised rates this month, ignoring falls in inflation and signs that longer-term price pressures will continue to remain weak. The European Central Bank has also adopted a more hawkish tone in its rhetoric.

In the UK, the Bank of England’s chief economist Andy Haldane said last week that rates should rise soon, despite acknowledging that people were unlikely to see much growth in their wages.

Central banks are starting to think about whether their inflation targets are adequate. Janet Yellen, Fed chair, has hinted at raising the inflation target, while Austrian governor and ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny has openly questioned the bank’s ability to hit its goal in the future.

Raising the target would make it give more room to central banks to cut interest rates and loosen policy when needed.

Some policymakers think the weakness in wage growth is down to structural factors that will remain in place even when economic growth reaches full strength.

Mr Borio said many of the factors influencing wage growth were global and would be long-lasting.

“If, as we think, the forces of globalisation and technology are relevant [in keeping wages low] and have not fully run their course, this will continue to put downward pressure on inflation,” he said.