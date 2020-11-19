Aulis London

For the first time ever, fans of Soho’s Aulis – the experimental hub of Michelin-starred chef Simon Rogan – can now request a three-course meal delivered straight to their door. Those signing up this week should expect a menu of beetroot and orange cured salmon, beef cheek with bean cassoulet and caramelised apple tart – all with the option to add a tin of oscietra caviar. Currently, delivery only stretches in London to zones 1 to 3, but the wider Simon Rogan at Home range – including festive feasts and blini packages – is available nationwide. simonroganathome.co.uk

Gratin of cauliflower with Lincolnshire Poacher by Skye Gyngell, whose signature dishes can be delivered within 12km of her Spring restaurant in Somerset House

Spring

Super-chef Skye Gyngell of Somerset House’s Spring started reconfiguring her signature dishes into a delivery-friendly format earlier this year. These – along with vegetable boxes, ice cream and freshly baked goods – are available to order within a 12km radius of the restaurant. This has proved so popular that Gyngell is upping the ante with a bricks-and-mortar shop in Shoreditch’s Redchurch Street (opening early next year), where customers will be able to browse a seasonal range of pastries, handmade pasta and Neal’s Yard cheese. springrestaurant-shop.co.uk

Kolamba’s chicken or vegan “feasting boxes” feature the Soho Sri Lankan restaurant’s curries, dals, chutneys and sides

Kolamba

Family-run Sri Lankan restaurant Kolamba opened in Soho a year ago. As it was closed for much of its first few months, founders Eroshan and Aushi Meewella had to think of a new way to keep interest piqued. The idea behind the restaurant’s “feasting boxes” is simple: “If you can’t get to Kolamba (or Sri Lanka for that matter), Kolamba will come to you.” Choose between a chicken or vegan box, both of which come laden with dals, curries, chutneys and sides. kolambahome.co.uk

The River Cafe will deliver Italian classics such as artichokes alla romana from Tuesday to Saturday

The River Cafe

Between Tuesdays and Saturdays, The River Cafe’s seasonal Italian classics are available for home delivery. Dubbed “DeliverRuth” by fans – a mark of respect for the restaurant’s illustrious owner – the service allows diners within the M25 to receive drops of osso bucco, artichokes alla romana and store-cupboard staples such as pasta, tinned fish and chicken stock. Those wanting to go a step further can also browse a selection of River Cafe-approved homewares, from David Mellor pasta bowls to neon linen napkins. shoptherivercafe.co.uk

Sketch’s famed pâtisserie. The Mayfair restaurant’s At Home offering also includes lobster fricassée and duck magret

Sketch

Just like its exuberant dining space – which features design quirks from the likes of India Mahdavi and David Shrigley – Sketch’s At Home option is a feast for the eyes as much as the senses. Dishes arrive in art deco-inspired, pastel-pink boxes by Parisian graphic designers Ich&Kar, and the menu is true to the Mayfair restaurant’s in-house offering: an eclectic list of udon noodles, lobster fricassée and duck magret. Order the afternoon tea for a true Sketch experience. shop.sketch.london

Aperitivo snacks can be ordered from Shoreditch’s Passione Vino alongside its artisan wines © John Carey

Passione Vino

What would a glass of wine be without a nibble of Parmesan or a slice of salami? Not much during aperitivo hour. Shoreditch wine bar Passione Vino has devised a way of bringing the Italian tradition home, with ready-to-go parcels of cured meats, fresh cheeses and taralli – all of which can be ordered with any number of the shop’s artisan, Italian natural-wine labels. Pasta kits are also available for anyone wanting a more substantial snack. passionevino.co.uk