Mattis says US has no plans to seize Iraqi oil

James Mattis, the US defence secretary, assured Iraq that the US does not intend to seize its oil as he sought to soothe concerns about Donald Trump’s intentions after comments made in his presidential election campaign.

“I think all of us here in this room, all of us in America have generally paid for our gas and oil all along, and I’m sure that we will continue to do that in the future,” Mr Mattis told reporters on an unannounced visit to Iraq. “We’re not in Iraq to seize anybody’s oil.”

Mr Mattis is in Baghdad to hold discussions with Iraqi leaders on the offensive to oust the jihadist group Isis from Iraq and Syria.

On the campaign trail last year, Mr Trump said “to the victor belong the spoils”, in a reference to Iraqi oil. He has since repeated the mantra to members of the intelligence community.

Mr Trump’s comments were taken by many Iraqis as confirmation that the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 was an excuse to capture the oil-rich state’s hydrocarbon reserves.

Mr Mattis’s intervention marks the second time that he has veered away from the president’s message.

The new defence secretary told reporters on Sunday that he had no issue with the press — in contrast to his boss’s frequent clashes with the media.

While in Baghdad Mr Mattis also said that Washington would allow Iraqis who had worked with the US government into the US, despite continued efforts by the administration to reinstate a ban on refugees and the citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, including Iraq.

Iraqis who had worked as US employees were earlier this month caught up in Mr Trump’s so-called “Muslim Ban”, angering many who felt betrayed after endangering their lives.

Mr Mattis arrived in Baghdad on the second day of an offensive by Iraqi forces to drive Isis fighters from western Mosul, their final toehold in Iraq.

The Iraqi army, backed by US elite units, has been pressing into the city, where they have faced heavy resistance.

Mr Mattis is drawing up a plan to escalate the US approach to ousting Isis, one of Mr Trump’s key election pledges. The US could deploy more ground troops or boost support for its allies on the ground, such as the Kurds.

Earlier this week, Mr Mattis met Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince, who has overseen the UAE’s increasingly muscular regional foreign policy.

The UAE, along with close ally Saudi Arabia, has welcomed the advent of Mr Trump and his regional policy team including Mr Mattis, who used to command the regional US military command, and played a prominent role in the US invasion and occupation of Iraq.

Washington’s Gulf allies were disappointed by the Obama administration’s deal with Iran over its nuclear programme, and its reluctant support for rebels in Syria backed by Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have joined US efforts to oust Isis in Iraq and Syria, and previously hinted that they would deploy more troops on the ground if Washington took the lead.

But they also fear that Iran is expanding its influence in Baghdad, and criticise human rights abuses carried out by Shia militias in the fight to reinstate the central government’s control over Isis areas.

Iraq’s Sunni minority say discrimination at the hands of the Shia-led government has boosted support for Isis in some areas.

The Gulf states are also concerned about Iran’s expanding influence across the Arab world, including in Iraq and Syria, as well as Yemen, where Riyadh is leading a two-year military campaign against Iran-allied rebels.