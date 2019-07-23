Print this page

Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson has set himself a 100-day deadline to achieve Brexit, with or without a deal with the European Union. Siona Jenkins discusses his chances of achieving this with Miranda Green, deputy opinion editor, and Jim Brunsden, EU correspondent.


Contributors: Siona Jenkins, editor, UK news, Miranda Green, deputy opinion editor, and Jim Brunsden, EU correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

