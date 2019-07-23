Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson has set himself a 100-day deadline to achieve Brexit, with or without a deal with the European Union. Siona Jenkins discusses his chances of achieving this with Miranda Green, deputy opinion editor, and Jim Brunsden, EU correspondent.





Contributors: Siona Jenkins, editor, UK news, Miranda Green, deputy opinion editor, and Jim Brunsden, EU correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.