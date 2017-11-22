Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Philip Hammond delivered his autumn Budget on Wednesday - was it enough to placate his Conservative critics? What do the dire growth forecasts suggest for the years ahead? And is the UK ready for Brexit? With Rupert Harrison of BlackRock and Torsten Bell of the Resolution Foundation. Presented by Sebastian Payne and produced by Madison Darbyshire and Martin Stabe.

Stitcher audioBoom RSS