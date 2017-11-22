Discussion and analysis of UK politics from the Financial Times' political commentators and correspondents. Sebastian Payne presents weekly episodes on Westminster matters.
Philip Hammond delivered his autumn Budget on Wednesday - was it enough to placate his Conservative critics? What do the dire growth forecasts suggest for the years ahead? And is the UK ready for Brexit? With Rupert Harrison of BlackRock and Torsten Bell of the Resolution Foundation. Presented by Sebastian Payne and produced by Madison Darbyshire and Martin Stabe.
