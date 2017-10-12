techFT — A VR headset for the masses?

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Facebook has shown off a new low-cost virtual-reality headset, Oculus Go, as it tries to broaden the appeal of VR to the mass market, writes Tim Bradshaw in Los Angeles. However the $200 device will not go on sale until the beginning of 2018, missing this year’s holiday sales season.

VR headsets have so far sold in fewer numbers than many in Silicon Valley had hoped, given the often prohibitive costs and limited range of content outside videogaming. Facebook’s move follows Google’s announcement of a standalone VR headset, developed in partnership with device makers HTC and Lenovo.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, launched the new headset at the Oculus Connect developer conference in San Jose, saying it hoped to create “the most accessible VR experience ever”. Read the rest of the story here.

Don't miss this podcast about whether a wearable MRI could one day read your mind. The FT's Hannah Kuchler speaks to Mary Lou Jepsen, CEO of Openwater, a start-up that is working on ways to see deep into the human body.

Travel 10 miles beyond America’s capital and you would be hard pressed to find much anger about Silicon Valley, writes Edward Luce. Inside Washington’s beltway, however, Big Tech’s monopoly power is rarely far from people’s minds. In the space of a few months, the likes of Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Eric Schmidt of Alphabet have gone from heroes to pariahs. The Democratic party’s new big idea is to break up the Silicon Valley groups — or to impose far tougher regulations. The problem is that most voters do not seem to share this passion.

Uber pushed the limits of the law. Now comes the legal reckoning. Worth reading this Bloomberg feature from Eric Newcomer that outlines the five (yes, five) federal criminal probes into Uber and looks at how it got there.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Russian government used a popular antivirus software, Kaspersky, to secretly scan computers around the world for classified US government documents, modifying the program to turn it into an espionage tool. Read their full story here.

Tech tools you can use

Have you secretly always wished that you could read your Kindle in the swimming pool? Well then, you're in luck. Amazon's latest version of its ereader is waterproof and weighs just 194 grams. Read more about it here on Engadget.