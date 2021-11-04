Encouraging cycling is all very well (Letters, November 1). A more ambitious policy would be to encourage people out of their cars.

How about a free bus pass for virtually everyone (not just pensioners like me)? Another idea on the same lines would be to offer rail season tickets costing say £1,000, to be used on any rail lines across the UK.

Purchases of used cars and repair of old ones could also do with some incentives. Encourage car manufacturers to provide spares rather than new cars. The overall aim is to reduce the number of cars on the roads. Lots of other incentives such as car sharing, would aim to have only vehicles full to capacity on UK roads.

Electric vehicles are fine but let’s use up the existing stock of excellent second-hand cars first.

I have four cars, all in good working order. My family are rather doubtful regarding the good sense of having such a fleet.

Currently I am in South Wales on my way to buy a horse!

Judith Oakes

Winchester, Hampshire, UK