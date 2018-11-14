Listen to this article
Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe took office in 2012 with a promise to revive the economy and end two decades of deflation. After the appointment of Haruhiko Kuroda as governor of the Bank of Japan, the two men launched the stimulus programme known as Abenomics.
But now, argues Robin Harding, there are signs of stimulus fatigue in the government and the BoJ. Mr Abe has announced a rise in consumption tax, while Mr Kuroda appears ready to tighten monetary policy.
The temptation to step off the accelerator is understandable, Robin argues. But the BoJ should maintain the stimulus until inflation is above 2 per cent. Giving up now would be a tragic mistake and could bring on a recession.
Peter Mandelson, former EU trade commissioner and UK business secretary, says that the paradox of Brexit is now clear: Britain can only secure frictionless trade with Europe by giving up control of the rules.
Sarah O’Connor writes that big companies which try to hold cities and local governments to ransom should be careful what they wish for. Treating people’s jobs and hometowns as mere bargaining chips does nothing to build trust in capitalism.
Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe, declares that his government has no choice but to embark on a series of painful reforms. The future health of the economy depends on it.
Writing from Berlin, Frederick Studemann finds Germans thinking of the Weimar Republic as Angela Merkel prepares to exit the political stage.
A simpler way to beat tech behemoths’ tax strategy: letter from Paul Forster, Cambridge, UK
The legal uncertainty surrounding a digital sales tax was surely the final nail in the coffin of the French plan for Europe-wide tax on big tech. A better way to achieve fair taxation would be to attack the mechanisms used by technology behemoths to channel profits to low-tax jurisdictions. A simple alternative to a digital sales tax is to legislate to ensure that all sales of such services are attributable to the countries in which their customers reside, and to place a cap — based on a percentage of revenue — on allowable intellectual property royalties.
In response to “Europe must cut a grand bargain with Italy”, DamianB says:
This is an extremely sensible proposal. The economics of counter-cyclical policies (“austerity”) in an economy with the massive slack capacity that Italy currently has is basically economic suicide. I don’t like MS5 or Salvini and his clowns, but the alternative is only going to drive Italy to the ground and with it a collapse of the Eurozone which will effectively mean the end of the EU.
Democrats missed a trick on immigration — twice: letter from Néstor Enrique Cruz, Falls Church, VA, US
Edward Luce’s Big Read, “The Whole Foods election”, brimmed with common sense. Indeed, if in 2016 and this year, Democrats had acknowledged that immigration laws exist to be enforced, they would have waltzed into the White House two years ago and into the Senate this year.
