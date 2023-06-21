For decades, Crispin Odey sat atop the UK’s hedge fund scene. Lauded by many in financial circles as a charismatic maverick and known for taking high-risk bets on the market, he seemed untouchable. Until two weeks ago. The FT published a scathing investigation detailing the accounts of more than a dozen women accusing Odey of sexual misconduct. Madison Marriage and Antonia Cundy, from the FT’s special investigations team, look at the fallout from these allegations, and explain whether they think this is the start of a reckoning in UK finance.

