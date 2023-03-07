My male clientele has grown steadily over the past decade, from 10 per cent to more like 35 per cent. The idea that men don’t have as many skin concerns as women is a myth: men have approximately 20 per cent thicker skin than women, and they produce more sebum. Added to this, heightened levels of the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline tend to lead to clogged pores, which can cause blackheads and acne. In short, men tend to have more oil problems.

Building a skin routine is no different to getting enough sleep, eating healthily, staying hydrated and exercising. Doing so is an investment in both skin health and self-confidence. And regardless of whether you are 25 or 75, the baseline skincare regimen should remain the same. Here are some pointers for how to keep it simple.

Clean your face

Malin+Goetz Foaming Cream cleanser, £29 for 113g

Soap can be very astringent on facial skin, so why not try a multitasking cleanser?

Malin+Goetz Foaming Cream is easy, speedy and can be used every day. Nourishing prebiotics, jojoba milk and oil and vitamin E soften, moisturise and soothe, while glycerin and sodium promise to lock in moisture.

Orveda’s Deep Cleansing Botanical & Enzymatic Oil dissolves accumulated oils and pollutants on the skin’s surface with its blend of bio-fermented kombucha black tea; alpha-glucan oligosaccharide, a natural prebiotic that stabilises the skin’s microbiome; and a marine enzyme that heals the skin’s moisture barrier. Apply at the end of the day using a kabuki brush.

Tackle irritation

SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist, £60 for 50ml

Shaving puts negative stress on the skin by compromising the lipid layer of the epidermis that retains moisture. This can cause an inflammatory response, ingrown hair, acne or cystic breakouts (those pesky bumps under the skin). Avoid carpet-bombing your face with an astringent aftershave and opt for a quick spritz of SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist, a supercharged cocktail of antioxidant-rich botanical extracts and hydrating hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

Minimise dehydration

REOME Active Recovery Broth, £110 for 50ml, spacenk.com Aesop Lucent Facial Concentrate, £87 for 60ml

I’m on a mission to raise awareness of trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL), which affects all skin types (both men and women). As the skin moisture diffuses into the atmosphere, cell metabolism decelerates causing a domino effect of collagen and elastin breakdown. In order to seal and protect the skin barrier, you need to apply active serums and moisturisers daily.

REOME Active Recovery Broth’s 28-month fermented bioactives and probiotics nourish the skin by mimicking the skin’s natural lipids, thus helping to fortify the barrier against TEWL.

Aesop Lucent Facial Concentrate is a lightweight serum that not only hydrates and nourishes, but helps reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation. Power ingredients include skin-brightening vitamin C and niacinamide (vitamin B3) for barrier and inflammation repair.

Moisturise

Dr Hauschka Balancing Day Lotion, £28 for 50ml ClarinsMen Super Moisture Gel, £31 for 50ml

That tight feeling after a shave, workout or a cleanse isn’t healthy. It’s a sign that your skin’s barrier has been stripped of its natural oils and is crying out for moisture. A lightweight moisturiser is all you need, creating a seal to reduce water loss and ensure the skin stays supple and nourished. Dr Hauschka Balancing Day Lotion is a good, fast-absorbing option.

Clarins Super Moisture Gel is a non-greasy, cooling moisturiser that is its perfect post-workout companion.

Apply sun protection

The Grey Daily Face Protect SPF50, €59 for 50ml

Sunlight is an excellent source of vitamin D, which improves bone health and may help fight depression. But like everything in life, you can have too much of a good thing. Too much UV exposure can weaken the skin’s ability to fight infections and increase the risk of wrinkles, sun spots, melasma and skin cancer. Wear sunscreen, rain or shine.

Apply a broad-spectrum suncare product such as The Grey Daily Face Protect SPF50 to provide high protection against UVA, UVB and environmental aggressors. Even chemical-sunscreen-sensitive users will find the consistency lightweight enough for the skin to breathe.

Get a gadget

Therabody SmartGoggles, £174

An abundance of skin devices have emerged to recharge both skin and mind. Multitask by applying Shiseido Total Revitalizer Eye cream and wearing Therabody SmartGoggles, whose heat vibrations massage the face. Massage causes a surge in the “happy hormones” dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin, which help the body cope with stress and improve memory, focus, and motivation.

