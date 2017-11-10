Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Feeding frenzy Donald Trump, US president, and Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, feed carp before their working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. See more pictures here

© Peter Cripps/London News Pictures/ZUMA/dpa

Fire dance Zulu performers take part in the UK’s biggest Bonfire Night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, marking the failure of the 1605 Gunpowder Plot to blow up parliament

© Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Burning issue German police on their way to a demonstration against opencast brown coal mining in Garzweiler, Germany

© Aaron Ufumeli/EPA

Party time Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s president, and his wife Grace at a rally of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union in Harare, the capital

© Yui Mok/PA

Taking aim The Prince of Wales tries out a blowgun during a visit to Sarawak Cultural Village on the foothills of Mount Santubong in Malaysia

© Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Struggle for survival Rohingya children from Myanmar try to stay in a queue at a food distribution centre in Palongkhali refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

Quick march Russian troops in Red Square commemorate the Battle of Moscow in 1941 when their forebears confronted and saw off Nazi invaders

© Mario Tama/Getty

Vision in white Mountain ridges peek through land ice in an image taken from a Nasa research aircraft in the Antarctic peninsula region

© Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty

Art work A cleaner at work next to Napoleon Crossing the Alps by Jacques-Louis David on the eve of the opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

© Channi Anand/AP

Political impasse Congress party supporters try to break a police cordon during a protest in Jammu, India, against the People Democratic and Bharatiya Janata coalition ruling Jammu and Kashmir state

© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

All dressed up Hope Hicks, the White House communications director, at an official dinner thrown by Shinzo Abe for Donald Trump at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo

© China Daily/Reuters

Team players Chinese students with waist drums perform at the opening of a sports event on a school field in Xiangyang in northwestern Hubei province

© Chris McGrath/Getty

Match day Young Iraqis play football in Mosul five months after Iraq’s second city was liberated from Isis. People have returned to the destroyed city to rebuild their lives.

© Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

In a flap Olaf Niess catches swans in Alster Lakes, Hamburg, to transfer them to winter quarters in the nearby Eppendorf mill pond in the north German city

