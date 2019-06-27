Huawei has said it wants to charge more US companies for using its intellectual property, after asking Verizon to pay more than $1bn in royalties for using about 230 of its patents.

But the Chinese telecoms equipment company, which is at the heart of the US-China trade war, insisted that the demands should not be seen as political, and were simply “common” business.

“Huawei’s fundamental principle of intellectual property rights is that they should be defensive not offensive in nature so we won’t weaponise our patents,” Song Liuping, Huawei’s chief legal officer told reporters on Thursday, adding that the company opposed charging “exorbitant licensing fees”.

When asked which other US companies Huawei had approached for payment, a spokesperson said it was “all the companies you can think of” but declined to name specific businesses, citing ongoing negotiations.

Huawei has already signed patent agreements with companies including AT&T, Qualcomm and Apple.

The company has been on a PR blitz since it plunged into crisis late last year and analysts say it is looking for new ways to retaliate and raise revenue after being squeezed by the US.

Huawei says its patent negotiations with Verizon, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal and Reuters, are normal business activity and it has existing licensing agreements with companies including Nokia, Ericsson, BT, Siemens and Samsung. Since 2015, Huawei says it has earned more than $1.4bn in licensing revenues.

Earlier this month, Senator Marco Rubio of the US filed an amendment to the National Defense Authorisation Act, which would prevent Huawei from seeking damages for its patents in US courts.

“With regards to what some US politicians have proposed, the suggestion of banning Huawei from enforcing its intellectual property rights is an extremely dangerous signal,” said Mr Song, adding if the proposal passed, it would be “catastrophic for global innovation.”

Huawei’s push to assert its intellectual property rights comes as the company lost a trade secrets dispute with a US start-up. Huawei said it was disappointed at the outcome of a court case in Texas where a jury found that the Chinese telecoms group stole trade secrets from a US start-up backed by the likes of Dell Technologies Capital and Micron Technology.

Huawei launched the case in December 2017 against San Jose-based CNEX and co-founder Yiren Huang, who previously worked for Huawei’s US-based research arm Futurewei. Huawei alleged that CNEX and Mr Huang stole trade secrets; CNEX countersued, alleging Huawei had sought to steal its technology. The jury rejected Huawei’s claims but did not award damages to CNEX, saying Huawei did not benefit from the stolen secrets.

Huawei said it has paid more than $6bn in royalties to legally implement other companies’ intellectual property, with nearly 80 per cent of its payments going to US companies. Huawei has more than 80,000 patents worldwide including more than 10,000 US patents.

Additional reporting by Qianer Liu in Shenzhen and Louise Lucas in Hong Kong