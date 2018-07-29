One of the most persistent confusions in the Brexit debate is about the conditions under which the EU would agree to extend the Brexit deadline of March 29 2019. The EU’s decision will depend mainly on whether Theresa May and her European counterparts reach a withdrawal agreement, or whether there is no deal.

The Brexit talks have stalled for now, but an agreed deal is still by far the most likely outcome. Ratification by the UK parliament, of course, is another matter.

If there is a deal, I doubt the EU will postpone the leaving date, except perhaps for a few weeks in order to provide more time for the House of Commons or the European Parliament to ratify the agreement, and only if it is needed.

Once a deal has been reached, both the UK prime minister and the EU will take ownership. The EU will want to see it ratified. The vote will be framed in the House of Commons as a take-it-or-leave-it decision. The predominant view in Brussels — and my own too — is that a vote by MPs to reject the deal is much more likely to trigger a cliff-edge Brexit than lead to a political process that ends in a reversal of the vote to leave. The message to the hardline Remainers will be: think twice.

Now let’s assume that Mrs May agrees a deal on behalf of the UK, but MPs rejects it. There could be a fresh election in the UK. But even then, the EU would not agree to renegotiate the deal itself. It might accept a different political declaration about the future relationship to accompany the withdrawal agreement. But at that late stage, it would only offer the old plain-vanilla choices of either a full customs union, or a more distant relationship for the rest of the UK while leaving Northern Ireland inside the EU’s customs union and single market. These options would be as unacceptable to the next British government as they are to the present one.

Would the EU agree to a request by a new government to extend the Brexit talks to make time for a referendum on a previously agreed deal? The time to prepare a referendum would take us past the Brexit due-date. And it would be almost impossible to agree a sensible question in this scenario. The most logical second referendum question would be to accept or reject the agreed withdrawal deal — since the first referendum already settled the question of leaving.

Of all referendum scenarios, this variant has at least some plausibility. It could happen if the government lost the ratification vote but wanted to avoid another general election. A three-way referendum — accept, reject, or rejoin — would be absurd. The whole point of plebiscites in a parliamentary democracy is to settle binary issues, such as whether to join or leave the EU. Hard Remainers prefer the straight accept-versus-rejoin alternative — thus depriving the electorate of the option to leave the EU without a deal. Asking a false set of alternatives would constitute an abuse of a referendum process. Why should the EU accept such a messy and uncertain process?

The EU’s position on an Article 50 extension, however, might be different if no deal is reached by Mrs May. In this case, the EU would have nothing to lose by allowing extra time for the UK to hold a second referendum. The trouble with this scenario is that Mrs May has the power to prevent it. She just needs to agree a deal — any deal. If the EU were to overplay its hand, or other developments intrude, we could, of course, still end up with no deal. What then?

A Brexit reversal through a second referendum is possible in this scenario, but would require a precise chain of events to happen. The minimum needed for the EU to allow an extension would be an election in the UK, won by a party or coalition committed to staying in the EU or promising another in-or-out referendum. Remain would have to win, ideally with a decisive majority. Most likely, that chain of improbable events will break at the first link. Mrs May and EU leaders will end up agreeing a soft Brexit deal — even softer than her current proposal. But the EU, too, will have to compromise. Remember that dealmaking is what EU officials do for a living.

Once you take the views and incentives of the EU into account, the rational choice for Remainers changes. By voting against whatever deal can be reached in the next few months, they would be more likely to trigger a hard Brexit than to engineer a reversal. Worse, they would make it harder for the UK to rejoin the EU later.

So instead of obsessing about revoking Brexit, the Remainers should focus on creating a strong pro-European movement and get ready for the UK to rejoin the EU after the next decisive general election. They will, of course, not heed this advice. They are irrationally obsessed with the second referendum. And this is why the chances of a cliff-edge Brexit are higher than they would otherwise be.

