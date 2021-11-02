Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

World leaders warned of severe consequences of nations failing to strike deals to limit global warming at the opening session of the Glasgow COP26 UN climate conference, and Barclays’ chief executive Jes Staley is stepping down following a regulatory investigation into the way he described his relationship with disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Plus, the FT’s chief business columnist explains why Apple’s new privacy policy demonstrates the power it has over its rivals.





FT COP26 live blog:

COP26: A moment of truth

Barclays chief Jes Staley to step down following Epstein investigation

Apple has too much power over its rivals

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

