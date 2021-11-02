Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

World leaders warn of dire consequences of no climate deal, Barclays’ shocking CEO shakeup

https://www.ft.com/content/d5d05648-ea0e-4c8a-ac0f-daad0d8ce5fb


World leaders warned of severe consequences of nations failing to strike deals to limit global warming at the opening session of the Glasgow COP26 UN climate conference, and Barclays’ chief executive Jes Staley is stepping down following a regulatory investigation into the way he described his relationship with disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Plus, the FT’s chief business columnist explains why Apple’s new privacy policy demonstrates the power it has over its rivals. 


https://www.ft.com/content/e9f81272-3986-44de-9715-e83ec9be2bd2


https://www.ft.com/content/71e84776-862f-476d-a795-be6f85d8e25d


https://www.ft.com/content/9b778298-e1ab-4c5c-b03f-f73ecaee0117


https://www.ft.com/content/94d9f964-10d8-4ff3-9781-821f3fc9ee3a


