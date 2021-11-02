Apple’s privacy policy wreaks havoc on rivals
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
World leaders warn of dire consequences of no climate deal, Barclays’ shocking CEO shakeup
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/d5d05648-ea0e-4c8a-ac0f-daad0d8ce5fb
World leaders warned of severe consequences of nations failing to strike deals to limit global warming at the opening session of the Glasgow COP26 UN climate conference, and Barclays’ chief executive Jes Staley is stepping down following a regulatory investigation into the way he described his relationship with disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Plus, the FT’s chief business columnist explains why Apple’s new privacy policy demonstrates the power it has over its rivals.
FT COP26 live blog:
https://www.ft.com/content/e9f81272-3986-44de-9715-e83ec9be2bd2
COP26: A moment of truth
https://www.ft.com/content/71e84776-862f-476d-a795-be6f85d8e25d
Barclays chief Jes Staley to step down following Epstein investigation
https://www.ft.com/content/9b778298-e1ab-4c5c-b03f-f73ecaee0117
Apple has too much power over its rivals
https://www.ft.com/content/94d9f964-10d8-4ff3-9781-821f3fc9ee3a
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published