Barclays’ Staley caught by post-AGM email prankster

The subject of the email should have been warning enough for Jes Staley, the embattled chief executive of Barclays. At 8.45pm on Wednesday, after a bruising shareholders’ meeting, Mr Staley received a message purporting to be from his chairman, John McFarlane. The heading read: “The fool doth think he is wise”.

In fact, the message was from a prankster, using the Gmail account john.mcfarlane.barclays@gmail.com. The imposter described Michael Mason-Mahon, an individual shareholder who called for Mr Staley to resign at Wednesday’s annual meeting, “as brusque as he is ill informed” and went on to reassure the Barclays chief executive that together they had successfully seen off any attempt to force Mr Staley out.

“Surely the fickleminded nature of the angry few will help tie up any loose ends,” the short email concluded. “You owe me a large Scotch.”

Mr Staley, who has been heavily criticised for his attempt to unmask a whistleblower, soon replied to the prankster in effusive terms. Presumably thinking he was talking to his chairman, who has been dubbed “Mack the Knife” for his habit of ousting chief executives, Mr Staley said, “You are a unique man, Mr McFarlane”.

“You came to my defense today with a courage not seen in many people. How do I thank you?” Mr Staley wrote. The 60-year-old Barclays boss continued in the same style: “You have a sense of what is right, and you have a sense of theatre. You mix humor with grit. Thank you John. Never underestimate my recognition of your support. And my respect for your guile.”

He had time for yet more praise before he signed off. “And some day I want to see an ad lib guitar run. You have all the fearlessness of Clapton,” said Mr Staley, referencing the legendary guitarist Eric Clapton and his chairman’s fondness for playing his guitar.

The brief conversation ended with a final email around 11pm. The imposter sent a poem, which began “Worry not of tomorrow’s end” and ended “Revel in their bloodied eyes”. The first letter of each line spelled out the word “WHISTLEBLOWER”.

“Thanks for sharing the foxhole,” Mr Staley replied.

The prankster, who contacted the Financial Times via Twitter, told us the email was part of his “battle with Barclays” over a customer issue. “I thought I’d see how Jes was relaxing after his AGM,” he said.

Barclays declined to comment.

The emails, which the FT has verified are genuine, are reproduced below.

—

[Prankster’s email]

From: John McFarlane [john.mcfarlane.barclays@gmail.com]

Sent: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 08:47 PM GMT Standard Time

To: Staley, Jes: Barclays (LDN)

Subject: The fool doth think he is wise

Mason-Mahon is as brusque as he is ill informed.

However I do feel we’ve ceased the rally for you [sic] head today.

Surely the fickleminded nature of the angry few will help tie up any loose ends.

You owe me a large Scotch.

John

Sent from my iPhone

—

On Wed, 10 May 2017 at 21:08, Jes Staley wrote:

You are a unique man, Mr McFarlane.

You came to my defense today with a courage not seen in many people. How do I thank you?

You have a sense of what is right, and you have a sense of theatre. You mix humor with grit.

Thank you John. Never underestimate my recognition of your support. And my respect for your guile.

And some day I want to see an ad lib guitar run. You have all the fearlessness of Clapton.

Thank you.

Jes

—

[Prankster’s email]

From: John McFarlane [john.mcfarlane.barclays@gmail.com]

Sent: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 09:37 PM GMT Standard Time

To: Staley, Jes: Barclays (LDN)

Subject: Re: The fool doth think he is wise

What else would Mack the Knife do but support those he can trust in!

Begs the question, who should we seek to silence next!?

Onward, to bigger, and better things.

I may have already had a stiff one, it’s been a long day, and I get no younger.

Clapton has nothing on me ha!

—

On Wed, 10 May 2017 at 21:40, Jes Staley wrote:

I bet he doesn’t.

—

[Prankster’s email]

On Wed, 10 May 2017 at 21:45, John McFarlane <john.mcfarlane.barclays@gmail.com> wrote:

In all seriousness, do let me know what fires/thorns you want me quelling over the next few days.

It’s important I stand fast, and alongside you.

You have carried yourself admirably today.

—

[Prankster’s email]

From: John McFarlane [john.mcfarlane.barclays@gmail.com]

Sent: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 10:43 PM GMT Standard Time

To: Staley, Jes: Barclays (LDN)

Subject: Re: The fool doth think he is wise

As I retire for the night, I’m reminded of a poem my father was awfully fond of. It seems very apt.

Good night, Jes.

Worry not of tomorrow’s end

Hurry not towards falling trees

Ignore at once, the jesters dance

Sigh, oh sigh, at the folly foiled

Take down the mighty route of ills

Lest not make a scratch in time

Evenhanded wins fair stance.

Broken wooden spoons we take

Left, oh left, in such a state

Over crests and furrowed field

Wirey talons arching back

Empty roosts the plagued aspise

Revel in their bloodied eyes

We fight on.

—

From: Jes Staley

Date: Wed, 10 May 2017 at 22:58

Subject: RE: The fool doth think he is wise

To: <john.mcfarlane.barclays@gmail.com>

Thanks for sharing the foxhole.

Best

Jes