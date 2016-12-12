Congress leaders defy Trump, FT’s Person of the Year and how the Twinkie made the super-rich even richer

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

US congressional leaders, including Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate majority leader, have backed a bipartisan inquiry into possible Russian cyber attacks, spelling the most serious break yet between President-elect Donald Trump and his party’s traditional leaders. Mr Trump has already mocked the US intelligence consensus, and the dispute reflects growing GOP resistance to Mr Trump. This is what we know and don’t know about Russia and the US election.

Support for the probe into Russia comes as Mr Trump is due to announce his nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday. His is tipped to pick Exxon Mobil chief Rex Tillerson, dismissing bipartisan concerns that the leader of the energy company had forged a too-cosy relationship with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Here is the New York Times’ Paul Krugman on “the tainted election”.

Finally, in a late night burst of tweets, Mr Trump said he would leave his businesses before January 20 and “no new deals will be done” while he was in office. (FT, WaPo, NYT)

Leaked BP report BP has come close to at least two potentially lethal accidents as a result of shortcomings in the way it monitors the safety of its refineries and petrochemical plants, according to an internal report seen by the Financial Times. (FT)

Gary Cohn quits Goldman to join Team Trump The Goldman Sachs president has been tapped to head the White House National Economic Council, Donald Trump’s third top appointment from the ranks of the bank despite his pledge to sever links between Wall Street and Washington. Under Cohn, the bank outsourced thousands of jobs to India — a marked difference from the protectionist rhetoric of his new boss. (FT, Quartz)

Shutting up shop Venezuela has closed its border with Colombia for 72 hours in the latest measure to combat smuggling gangs. President Nicolás Maduro says the “mafia” operating in border zones are causing huge damage to the economy. (BBC)

Tata allegations spark probe of AirAsia India India’s Enforcement Directorate is scrutinising allegedly “questionable” payments made by AirAsia India, a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Malaysian airline. The probe is the latest aftershock to follow the dramatic upheaval at Tata’s holding company, Tata Sons. (FT)

Aleppo close to being retaken Forces loyal to Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad, bore down on the remaining enclaves still controlled by the opposition overnight. There were fears for civilians after opposition activists shared audio recordings that indicated widespread panic and chaos. (Guardian, FT)

Embassy move An adviser to Donald Trump said on Monday that moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would be a “priority” for the president-elect, prompting an angry response from Palestinians who said such a move would violate international law. (FT)

The NHS CEO Simon Stevens will spell out to peers the pressures facing the National Health Service in England after figures last week revealed large increases in waiting times for care. Here’s a piece on the late AA Gill writing about the joys and heartbreaks of nationalised healthcare, in a column written on his deathbed and published on Sunday, the day after he died. (FT, Quartz)

US Fed The central bank starts its two-day meeting to determine whether to raise interest rates. It will be the first Fed meeting since the presidential election. (FT)

FT Person of the Year: Donald Trump The FT’s Ed Luce on the man who rewrote the rules of US politics, and how the dealmaking president-elect must show whether his promises were simply opening bids. (FT)

The billionaire ‘barbarian’ cornering China’s blue-chips They call him the ‘barbarian’. Yao Zhenhua rose to prominence about a year ago when he acquired 25.4% of shares in China Vanke and now, after buying stakes in more companies, he has big Chinese executives looking over their shoulders. (NAR)

Too big, too Leninist China’s next crisis is only a matter of time. The FT’s Martin Wolf on why corruption is too deeply rooted in the party system for President Xi Jinping’s reforms to work. (FT)

The long view On Edward Burtynsky’s quest to photograph a planet transformed by human ambition. (New Yorker)

One less woman in politics Wonder Woman’s tenure as a United Nations honorary ambassador will come to an abrupt end on Friday, less than two months after the appointment of the comic book character sparked outcries of protest. (Guardian)

How the Twinkie made the super-rich even richer The icnonic snack cake and the blueprint for how private equity executives amassed some of the greatest fortunes of the modern era. (NYT)

Person of the year Lionel Barber and Robert Shrimsley discuss the FT’s nomination of Donald Trump as person of the year. (FT)