© Carl Court/Getty

Seen and heard Children gesture and shout at the instruction of a teacher at Gyongsang kindergarten in Pyongyang, North Korea

© Rebecca Naden/Reuters

Peat paddler A competitor takes part in the world bog snorkelling championships in Waen Rhydd peat bog at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales

© Paul Sancya/AP

Open casket Aretha Franklin lies in her coffin at the Charles H Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit

© Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

Turkish gold A statue of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen during the art exhibition at Wiesbaden Biennale in Germany. The statue was removed after it was defaced with the words “Turkish Hitler”

© Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

We Do Thousands of couples who follow the doctrines of the “Unification Church” — known as “Moonies” after founder Moon Sun Myung — attend a mass wedding in Gapyeong-gun, South Korea

© Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Powder paints Revellers take part in London’s Notting Hill carnival

© Matt Dunham/AP

Papal decry Pope Francis passes by a banner held by protesters as he leaves St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland

© Heino Kalis/Reuters

Splash of tomato A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual “Tomatina” festival at Bunol, near Valencia, Spain

© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Mexican stand-off US president Donald Trump at his desk as he announces a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington

© Darren Whiteside/Reuters

Two-stroke heaven Extreme Vespa enthusiasts drive their bike near the site of a weekend festival in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia

© Beawiharta/Reuters

Eyes on the prize Soo Wai Yam Min of Hong Kong competes at the Asian Games table tennis semi-finals in Jakarta, Indonesia

© Stefan Rousseau/PA

Hokey cokey British prime minister Theresa May dances with students and staff at ID Mkize secondary school in Cape Town, which is twinned with Whitby high school in Yorkshire

© Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

Slippery exit A competitor swipes lard off the “gostra”, a pole covered in lard, as he falls into the sea during the celebrations of the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian’s, Malta

© Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin

Fun-guy Russia’s president Vladimir Putin picks a mushroom during his holiday in Sayano-Shushensky nature reserve in the Republic of Tyva, Russia

© Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Sacred shower A young Hindu priest takes a holy bath as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal

© AFP/Getty Images

Political spin French president Emmanuel Macron (second right) and Denmark’s prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (second left) riding bicycles during a tour of Copenhagen

© AFP/Getty

Yellow Field Two farmers dry corn during the harvest season in China’s eastern Shandong province

© Ross D. Franklin / POOL / AFP

Last goodbye Cindy McCain, wife of US senator John McCain, kisses his casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol