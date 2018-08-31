Listen to this article
Seen and heard Children gesture and shout at the instruction of a teacher at Gyongsang kindergarten in Pyongyang, North Korea
Peat paddler A competitor takes part in the world bog snorkelling championships in Waen Rhydd peat bog at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales
Open casket Aretha Franklin lies in her coffin at the Charles H Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit
Turkish gold A statue of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen during the art exhibition at Wiesbaden Biennale in Germany. The statue was removed after it was defaced with the words “Turkish Hitler”
We Do Thousands of couples who follow the doctrines of the “Unification Church” — known as “Moonies” after founder Moon Sun Myung — attend a mass wedding in Gapyeong-gun, South Korea
Powder paints Revellers take part in London’s Notting Hill carnival
Papal decry Pope Francis passes by a banner held by protesters as he leaves St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland
Splash of tomato A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual “Tomatina” festival at Bunol, near Valencia, Spain
Mexican stand-off US president Donald Trump at his desk as he announces a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington
Two-stroke heaven Extreme Vespa enthusiasts drive their bike near the site of a weekend festival in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia
Eyes on the prize Soo Wai Yam Min of Hong Kong competes at the Asian Games table tennis semi-finals in Jakarta, Indonesia
Hokey cokey British prime minister Theresa May dances with students and staff at ID Mkize secondary school in Cape Town, which is twinned with Whitby high school in Yorkshire
Slippery exit A competitor swipes lard off the “gostra”, a pole covered in lard, as he falls into the sea during the celebrations of the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian’s, Malta
Fun-guy Russia’s president Vladimir Putin picks a mushroom during his holiday in Sayano-Shushensky nature reserve in the Republic of Tyva, Russia
Sacred shower A young Hindu priest takes a holy bath as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal
Political spin French president Emmanuel Macron (second right) and Denmark’s prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (second left) riding bicycles during a tour of Copenhagen
Yellow Field Two farmers dry corn during the harvest season in China’s eastern Shandong province
Last goodbye Cindy McCain, wife of US senator John McCain, kisses his casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol