Some of the world’s most influential financiers and executives have spent the past three years courting Saudi Arabia’s dealmaker-in-chief Mohammed bin Salman and his $300bn state investment fund. But the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has turned the pursuit of trophy deals into an exercise in crisis management. The FT's Arash Massoudi explains how the crown prince sought to modernise the Saudi economy with support of the global business elite, and what the future holds for dealmaking with the kingdom.





