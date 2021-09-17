Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Watches news.

With watches, there’s a time for gentlemanly understatement – a simple dial that tells the hours, minutes and, if you must, seconds; then there’s a time to unshoot your cuffs and let your timepiece do some serious talking. Here, 10 of the season’s lookers state their case...

Arnold & Son Luna Magna Ultimate 1, SFr169,000 (about £134,000)

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Small Seconds, £5,190

A Lange & Söhne Cabaret Tourbillon Handwerkskunst, €315,000

Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon Haut Artisanat, SFr1.35m (about £1.07m)

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Enamel Hokusai, €80,000

Chanel Haute Horlogerie Monsieur Superleggera Edition, £30,500

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore, £34,100

Bulgari Aluminium GMT, £2,890

Breitling Top Time Classic Cars (Chevrolet Corvette), £4,360

Panerai Eilean 1936, £7,000