Tim Auld

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

With watches, there’s a time for gentlemanly understatement – a simple dial that tells the hours, minutes and, if you must, seconds; then there’s a time to unshoot your cuffs and let your timepiece do some serious talking. Here, 10 of the season’s lookers state their case...

Arnold & Son Luna Magna Ultimate 1, SFr169,000 (about £134,000)

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Small Seconds, £5,190

A Lange & Söhne Cabaret Tourbillon Handwerkskunst, €315,000

Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon Haut Artisanat, SFr1.35m (about £1.07m)

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Enamel Hokusai, €80,000

Chanel Haute Horlogerie Monsieur Superleggera Edition, £30,500

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore, £34,100

Bulgari Aluminium GMT, £2,890

Breitling Top Time Classic Cars (Chevrolet Corvette), £4,360

Panerai Eilean 1936, £7,000

Get alerts on Watches when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article