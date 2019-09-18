Developing countries seeking to follow the successful investment-led growth model blazed by China often run into a problem - high domestic borrowing costs that render infrastructure too expensive to build.

This can push countries to borrow more cheaply from abroad, leaving them potentially vulnerable to a debt crisis if this money is suddenly withdrawn, or, instead, remain mired in poverty.

For many countries, the way out of this dilemma is simply to have fewer babies, at least according to one economist.

“Over half the increase in Chinese household savings since the 1970s can be attributed to the one-child policy,” said Charles Robertson, chief economist at Renaissance Capital, an emerging markets-focused consultancy.

Mr Robertson’s thesis is that, broadly speaking, “people with lots of kids don’t save money”. This is not only because they have more dependants to support and therefore less ability to save, but also because people with fewer children need to save for retirement because they are less able to rely on their offspring to provide for them in their dotage.

As a result, he said there was a “surprisingly high correlation between fertility rates and bank deposits to GDP – a correlation which holds in the 1990s as well as today – and across a great many countries.”

RenCap’s analysis found a 53 per cent correlation between a country’s fertility rate, measured by the number of children per woman, and its bank deposits-to-GDP ratio, as seen in the first chart.

This finding is strikingly similar to that of an IMF working paper published in December that found that in China “demographic shifts alone account for half of the rise in household savings, suggesting that it has been the most important driver”, as the savings rate rose from 5 per cent in the 1980s to 23 per cent today, 15 percentage points above the global average.

China’s bank deposits are equal to 210 per cent of GDP, compared with 33 per cent in Kenya, a typical frontier market country in this regard.

Indeed, a 2018 Bank of England working paper went further still, concluding that demographic change could explain three quarters of the 210-basis point decline in interest rates in advanced economies since the early 1980s.

Higher bank deposits should, everything else being equal, mean an increased supply of loanable funds, which should in theory lead to lower interest rates. RenCap’s analysis suggests this relationship does, indeed, hold across both developed and emerging economies.

The correlation is, admittedly, not particularly strong, yet Mr Robertson said that, barring Vietnam, “all countries with bank deposits above 90 per cent of GDP have low single-digit interest rates and all countries with one-year interest rates above 5 per cent in 2017 have bank deposits below 90 per cent of GDP, so high nominal interest rates that deter investment only occur in countries with a low level of bank deposits”.

Perhaps more importantly, the relationship between bank deposits and real interest rates is somewhat stronger, with those countries with deposit-to-GDP ratios of at least 60 per cent in 2013 having average one-year real interest rates of 0.9 per cent between 2014 and 2018, compared with 2.1 per cent for countries with deposits of between 20 and 30 per cent, as the second chart shows.

Those states with higher bank deposits have also seen higher levels of investment in the subsequent five-year period.

“The unfortunate reality is that countries with high fertility rates have the lowest share of bank accounts, the highest real interest rates and the lowest investment rates, so it is particularly hard for them to begin the development process,” Mr Robertson said.

For many emerging nations the message is positive, however. RenCap’s analysis suggests that the biggest jump in bank deposits occurs when the fertility rate falls below three, depicted in the third chart.

As such, Mr Robertson said there was scope for “a big rise in bank deposits in countries such as Argentina, Mexico, Romania and Ukraine, while “we should expect to see low interest rates and high lending to GDP ratios in Morocco, Jordan and Vietnam and scope for a big shift towards high lending to the private sector in Egypt”.

Egypt, alongside Ghana, Kenya and Pakistan, could see bank deposits double to at least 60 per cent of GDP over the next 20 years, assuming fertility rates continue to fall by about 0.4 points a decade, as has happened in the past 10 years, potentially leading to a more than halving of real interest rates.

“As a result, these countries in the next decade or two might become less reliant on external financing, or be able to sustain very high growth as domestically-fuelled lending is added to external financing,” Mr Robertson said. “Egypt already looks well placed to fund its own investment, when lower government borrowing stops crowding out the private sector.”

Countries with higher birthrates, such as Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Senegal and Tanzania, are less likely to see a sharp rise in bank deposits, he argued, but more modest growth from about 20 per cent of GDP to about 30 per cent is “plausible” over the same time period, which would be “helpful but not a game changer”.

This analysis suggests investors’ should, though, be cautious of Nigeria and Angola, two of the three largest economies in sub-Saharan Africa, which have fertility rates of five or more, according to the UN.

“For Angola and Nigeria, it will take 20 years before their fertility rates decline to four, so until then we should not expect a big increase in the share of bank deposits,” Mr Robertson said.

“The implication is that bank deposits will not become the source of higher investment these economies need. We should be more wary of these countries increasing their external debt.”

One critique of this analysis might be that it is not necessarily fertility rates themselves driving the level of bank deposits, and hence real interest rates.

Instead, it may simply be that poorer, less developed countries tend to have both higher birthrates and lower savings rates, ie the negative correlation between the two variables does not mean there is a line of causation from one to the other.

Even if so, however, RenCap’s analysis would still suggest there may be additional indirect benefits if high fertility countries can manage to reduce their birthrates, in addition to the well-known demographic dividend that occurs when a country has fewer children and its working-age population becomes a larger share of its overall population, at least until the proportion of retirees rises markedly.

Mr Robertson is not the only economist to forecast a rise in savings rates as a result of demographic trends in emerging market, however.

A commonly held macroeconomic view is that as an army of baby boomers retire in the west, moving from the high savings phase of their lives to the decumulation phase, the global savings rate will inevitably fall, pushing up real interest rates.

However, fresh analysis by Gabriel Sterne, head of global macro research at Oxford Economics, suggests this will not happen, as EMs’ own baby boomer generation - up to 25 years younger than that of the developed world - is migrating towards its own high-saving part of the lifecycle.

His analysis, based on UN population data for 50 countries and projections out to 2040, found the savings pattern of workers in emerging countries was similar to that of those in the west, with savings peaking as they hit their late forties and fifties, and falling thereafter. However, people in Asia, in particular, save significantly more than those in the west from their mid-20s onwards, as the fourth chart shows.

The result of both this “precautionary saving” and the generally younger population in EMs is that EM savings rates are far higher, at around 30 per cent of GDP, than the 6-7 per cent in the developed world.

Given the age structure in emerging markets - with those of peak saving age likely to peak, as a share of population, in 2040, as illustrated in the final chart - EM savings rates, may, if anything, rise higher still.

“According to our estimates, demographic drivers can explain the 6.2-percentage point increase in EM household saving rates between 1980 and 2015. Between 2015 and 2040, we see a further 1-point rise,” Mr Sterne said.

Moreover, given expectations that EMs will continue to account for an ever larger share of world GDP, Oxford Economics calculates that the global savings rate will be up to 1.3 percentage points higher in 2040 than now, bearing down on real interest rates.

“Those expecting a demographic-led reversal of global saving rates will be disappointed,” Mr Sterne concluded. “Our microscopic trawl through demographic trends suggests that the impact of retiring baby boomers will be swamped by other global demographic trends.”