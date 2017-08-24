The Fed ponders the fractious politics of debt

Central bankers gather for their annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week, with the most powerful two, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, facing the relatively pleasant task of withdrawing stimulus after years of good economic growth.

Investors’ attention will focus on the speeches of Fed chair Janet Yellen and ECB president Mario Draghi, both on Friday. Ms Yellen may give some more clues about the Fed’s plans for reducing its swollen balance sheet built up by quantitative easing. Mr Draghi, who was stung recently by an unexpectedly strong market reaction to a speech he gave in late June, is likely to be more circumspect.

But although Mr Draghi may presently have the slightly trickier job when it comes to communicating the bank’s intentions to the markets, he is operating in an easier political environment than Ms Yellen. For much of the time since the global financial crisis, it was the other way round.

Investors and the Fed should be watching for political dysfunction causing a ‘Trump slump’

Although the Fed got a lot of misplaced criticism over QE, its independence was stoutly supported by Barack Obama’s White House. For the ECB, having to operate in the midst of a eurozone sovereign debt crisis with capricious governments running a series of inept bailouts was no fun — though admittedly the bank, under former president Jean-Claude Trichet, should have taken a lead role early on in resolving the crisis. Mr Draghi’s finest moment was his “whatever it takes” intervention in 2012, in which he essentially promised to make up for the ineptitude of the EU political process by capping the troubled peripheral countries’ bond yields.

These days it is Ms Yellen who has more cause to fear political risk upsetting the bond markets. The US Congress has to raise the “debt ceiling” by late September to allow the government to continue financing itself. These occasions were bad enough when Mr Obama was president. The Republican Congress repeatedly used the threat of default to pursue its wrong-headed obsession with trying to cut spending.

Given Donald Trump’s eccentricity and his fraught relations with Mitch McConnell, the Senate leader, there is an even greater chance of chaos. Mr McConnell said this week there was “zero chance” that the debt ceiling would not be raised. But Mr Trump’s threat at his bombastic rally on Tuesday to close down the government if he did not win funding to build his Mexican wall sent shivers through debt and foreign exchange markets.

On Thursday, the president sent out tweets specifically blaming Mr McConnell and Paul Ryan, speaker of the House of Representatives, for having failed to raise the debt ceiling already.

The “Trump trade” drove stocks and the dollar higher after November’s election on the promise of a fiscal stimulus. It has now definitively fizzled. If anything, investors — and the Federal Reserve — should be watching for political dysfunction causing a Trump slump.

Meanwhile, Ms Yellen, whose first term as Fed chair ends next year, has to contend with uncertainty about the renewal of her job and, no doubt, wild accusations that she is making monetary policy with her own position in mind.

The ECB and the Fed are fortunate in being headed by two competent policymakers. The Fed in particular is less lucky that the government it has to deal with is fractious, politicised and frequently simply wrong. It needs to stay on alert for shocks emanating from the worrying dysfunction of both the executive and legislative branches of government.