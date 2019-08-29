Energy stocks provided a bright spot on Thursday as Asia-Pacific indices fell, while US government debt yields nudged lower on concerns over global growth.

The energy sector was one of the few gainers across the region after figures showed US oil stockpiles dipped, pushing up prices.

Energy stocks were up 0.5 per cent in Japan, while the Topix was down 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.5 per cent despite a 0.2 percent gain for energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was down 0.2 per cent as falls for financials and basic materials offset a rise for energy. In China, the CSI 300 was down 0.5 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 had ended 0.7 per cent higher as energy shares rose.

The yield on the two-year note remained above that of the 10-year Treasury on Thursday after marking the deepest inversion of the yield curve since 2007 earlier in the week.

An inverted yield curve is seen as an indicator of a possible recession.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury fell to a historic low on Wednesday amid expectations for weaker inflation and slower growth.

In currencies, the pound was hovering at $1.2206 after falling sharply after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to shut down parliament in a bid to thwart efforts to stop a no-deal Brexit.

China’s onshore renminbi weakened 0.1 per cent to Rmb7.1669 a dollar to is weakest since mid-February and putting it on track for an 11th straight day of losses. Analysts suggest China’s central bank is allowing the currency to weaken to serve as a tool in the rumbling US-China trade war.

Snapshot Level +/- % Dollar index 98.188 0 EUR/USD $1.1082 +0.1 GBP/USD $1.2208 0 USD/JPY ¥105.88 -0.2 USD/CNY Rmb7.1669 +0.1 Brent crude $60.19 -0.5 S&P 500 FTSE 100 DAX Topix 1,482.89 -0.5 US 10Y 1.449 3bp Bunds 10Y

Coming up

France gross domestic product

Germany unemployment figures

Eurozone business climate

Top markets stories