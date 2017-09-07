Daily briefing: Saudis row back reforms, Irma and Big Oil’s bet

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Saudi Arabia is redrafting its national economic reform plan just over a year after its much-hyped launch, stripping out some areas earmarked for change and extending the timeline of other targets. The National Transformation Plan is at the centre of Saudi efforts to overhaul its oil-dependent economy and has been spearheaded by the dynamic young royal Mohammed bin Salman, who in June was named heir to the kingdom’s throne.

The move to rework the plan — in some cases delaying implementation of the reforms for as much as a decade — suggests Riyadh may have decided some of the objectives were over-ambitious. (FT)

Fake Russian Facebook accounts

Fake accounts originating in Russia spent about $100,000 on Facebook advertising during the US election last year. The company is sharing its findings with US investigators looking into Russian meddling. Here’s an analysis of anti-Hillary Clinton and pro-Donald Trump Facebook and Twitter posts that have Russian fingerprints all over them.

Here’s an in-depth exploration of the new AI propaganda machine that is driving global politics. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr reportedly told Senate investigators on Thursday that he set up a June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer because he thought that she might have damaging information about Mrs Clinton. (NYT, Scout)

Irma wreaks havoc

The most powerful Atlantic hurricane in recorded history levelled the island of Barbuda, damaging 95 per cent of its buildings and leaving it “barely habitable”, en route to Florida. At least 10 people have been killed by the storm so far. You can read the latest updates here. As if that weren’t enough, hurricane Jose is following in Irma’s wake. (FT, Guardian, BBC)

Guo Wengui applies for political asylum

The billionaire property developer who has accused some of China’s most powerful officials of corruption has applied for political asylum in the US. The ruling Communist party has been attempting to discredit him and bring him back to China. (NYT)

Amazon shops for a new HQ

The US online retailer is planning to build a second headquarters, nicknamed HQ2, and has asked cities across North America to submit proposals in a competitive bid process. The new headquarters will house 50,000 employees and Amazon expects to spend at least $5bn constructing the site. (FT)

ECB begins discussions on tapering QE

The European Central Bank has said it will set out plans to end its €2tn economic stimulus programme next month, sending the euro near its highest levels in more than two years as investors bet Mario Draghi is preparing to end seven years of crisis-era firefighting. (FT)

Habib Bank kicked out of US

New York’s state regulator slapped a $225m fine on Pakistan’s biggest bank, and ordered it out of the US after finding a catalogue of flaws in compliance that “opened the door” to the financing of terrorism. (FT)

Protesting THAAD

Despite the rising tensions on the Korean peninsula, villagers in South Korea have tried to block the deployment of US anti-missile launchers on a local golf course. Residents of Seongju say the radar in the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense will harm their health. The launchers were deployed, but the villagers say they will continue to protest. (NAR)

How many nuclear devices had North Korea tested before this month, when it tested its largest to date?

The unbearable whiteness of Donald Trump

In his latest essay, Ta-Nehisi Coates, America’s foremost writer on race, takes a look at the new president, who made his political bones touting a racist conspiracy theory and spent his life “making his worldview clear”: “It is often said that Trump has no real ideology, which is not true — his ideology is white supremacy, in all its truculent and sanctimonious power . . . To Trump, whiteness is neither notional nor symbolic but is the very core of his power. In this, Trump is not singular. But whereas his forebears carried whiteness like an ancestral talisman, Trump cracked the glowing amulet open, releasing its eldritch energies.” (The Atlantic)

Big Oil bets on a dash for gas

Producers are investing heavily in LNG projects to compete with wind and solar. But is too much capacity being added? (FT)

Fighting for survival in Yemen

The country’s civil war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises: two-thirds of the population face food shortages and lack access to clean water; more than 5,000 civilians have been killed in the hostilities; 7m are on the brink of famine. Now a cholera epidemic is raging across the country, with more than half a million infected. And the conflict, a proxy war between two regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, shows little sign of ending. (FT)

Penny drops on bitcoin

Central banks are waking up to the threat of cryptocurrencies. Behind the scenes, there is growing uneasiness about how disruptive technology may be to the banking and payments system. As seen with China this week, we should expect more central bankers to outlaw or crimp their use. (FT)

Hillary: here’s what happened

CNN purchased Hillary Clinton’s anticipated book What Happened, where the raw and aggrieved Mrs Clinton takes ownership — to a degree — for her 2016 loss to Donald Trump. It is a look at the campaign through the eyes of the contest’s loser but her analysis, while broadly accurate, misses (or takes for granted) a few things that should not be missed or taken for granted. (CNN)

No boarding pass? No problem

In an era of strict security checks and other inconveniences for air travel, one American airport, Pittsburgh International, is making a move in the opposite direction. Soon non-flyers will be allowed through the security gates. The reason? Significantly higher shop sales. The question is whether the new scheme will be a success and expand to other airports. (Economist)

Opioids hit America’s jobs market

Surging use of opioids in the US is impeding the jobs market recovery, according to new research that links increased use of painkillers with declines in the share of men participating in the labour force. (FT)

London on London

Where does the British capital now find itself on the world stage? Writers, artists, politicians and other speakers at FT Weekend Festival give their view. (FT)