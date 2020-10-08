Substance stars in the debate of the deputies
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris expose the policy gap in the US
A former US vice-president was once quoted as saying the job was not worth a bucket of warm spit. That was before the federal government grew to its present vastness. It was also before the era of the septuagenarian president. Given the age of their bosses, and the sheer workload of a modern White House, either Mike Pence, President Donald Trump’s deputy, or Kamala Harris, running mate to Joe Biden, will wield huge influence in the coming years.