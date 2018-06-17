Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

Key

Weights for ranking criteria are shown below in brackets — (pre-experience) [post-experience] — as a percentage of the overall ranking.

Salary today US$ (20) [20]: average alumnus salary three years after graduation, US$ purchasing power parity (PPP) equivalent.†

Salary increase (10) [20]: average difference in alumnus salary between graduation (pre-experience) or before their MSc (post-experience) and today. Half of this figure is calculated according to the absolute salary increase and half according to the percentage increase relative.†

Value for money (5) [3]: calculated according to alumni salaries today, course length, fees and other costs.

Career progress (5) [5]: calculated according to changes in the level of seniority and the size of company alumni are working for between graduation (pre-experience) or before their MSc (post-experience) to today.†

Aims achieved (5) [3]: the extent to which alumni fulfilled their goals.†

Careers service (5) [3]: effectiveness of the school careers service in terms of career counselling, personal development, networking events, internship search and recruitment, as rated by their alumni.†

Employed at three months % (5) [3]: percentage of the most recent graduating class that found employment within three months. The figure in brackets is the percentage of the class for which the school was able to provide data.*

Female faculty % (5) [5]: percentage of female faculty.

Female students % (5) [5]: percentage of female students on the masters.

Women on board % (1) [1]: percentage of female members on the school advisory board.

International faculty % (5) [5]: calculated according to faculty diversity by citizenship and the percentage whose citizenship differs from their country of employment (published figure).

International students % (5) [5]: calculated according to diversity of current students by citizenship and the percentage whose citizenship differs from country of study.

International board % (1) [1]: percentage of the board whose citizenship differs from the school’s home country.

Faculty with doctorates % (6) [5]: percentage of full-time faculty with doctoral degrees.

International mobility (8) [8]: based on alumni citizenship and the countries where they worked before their MSc, on graduation and three years after graduation.†

International course experience (8) [8]: calculated according to whether the most recent graduating MSc class completed exchanges, attended short classes, study tours and company internships in countries other than where the school is based.*

Languages (1) [n/a]: number of extra languages required on graduation.

Course length (months): average length of the masters programme.

For gender-related criteria, schools with 50:50 male/female composition receive the highest possible score.

† Includes data for the class of 2015 and one or two preceding classes where available.

* Graduated April 2017-March 2018.