This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Budget surplus, Budget deficit, Tax Revenues, Laffer Curve

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Stronger UK public finances set to increase pressure on Rishi Sunak

Define the term budget surplus

Define the term budget deficit

Explain one factor that is causing the economy to become “tax richer”

Discuss the case for cutting taxes refer to both protecting against rises to the cost of living and the Laffer Curve in your response

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls

