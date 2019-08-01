Pound breaches $1.21 ahead of BoE

The pound has fallen below $1.21 for the first time since January 2017 ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision later on Thursday.

Sterling fell 0.3 per cent against the dollar to $1.2093, weighed down by greenback strength in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s meeting and lingering investor concerns that Boris Johnson’s new government could be leading Britain into an autumn no-deal Brexit.

Sterling was 0.2 per cent lower against the euro at €1.0957.

The pound fell 4.2 per cent against the dollar in July as investor worries over the likelihood of a disruptive exit from the EU hardened.

The currency’s sharp fall will likely push consumer prices higher, presenting a fresh headache for Bank of England policymakers, who are widely expected to keep interest rates on hold later today.

The Monetary Policy Committee is already grappling with how to handle the rising risk of a no-deal Brexit - its forecasts currently assume a smooth exit from the EU.