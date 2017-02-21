Uber breaks silence on female engineers after harassment claim

Uber has broken its silence on the low representation of women engineers in its workforce, as it struggles to contain the fallout over its handling of a sexual harassment complaint.

The US car-booking service also said late on Monday it had hired former US attorney-general Eric Holder to help lead an investigation into the claim.

The high-level response comes over a long holiday weekend in the US and only 24 hours after the allegations were levelled. The speed highlights how damaging the case could be to Uber at a time when Silicon Valley is under the microscope over its lack of gender diversity and persistent complaints about a misogynistic work environment.

In an email to staff on Monday, Travis Kalanick, chief executive, promised a broad review of working conditions at Uber. The external investigation would look at “the specific issues relating to the work place environment” raised by the complaint, as well as “diversity and inclusion at Uber more broadly”, he said.

The rushed response followed a blog post by former engineer Susan Fowler on Sunday. Ms Fowler, who left the company in December, said Uber’s HR department and “upper management” had failed to punish a manager she accused of sexual harassment, instead advising her to find another team to work on. Mr Kalanick has said he did not know about the case before, describing it as “abhorrent and against everything we believe in”.

The small number of women in technical positions in Silicon Valley has been blamed as one contributor to a hostile working environment. Most big US tech companies have disclosed the gender breakdown of their workforces in recent years and promised to correct the imbalance, though there has been little progress.

Uber on Monday revealed for the first time that only 15.1 per cent of the technical jobs at the company were filled by women. It said this “has not changed substantively in the last year”.

The figure is below Airbnb, another private tech company with which Uber is most often compared, which claims that 26 per cent of its technical roles are held by women.

However, Uber is not far out of line with some of Silicon Valley’s leading companies. Google said last year that women accounted for 19 per cent of its technical staff, up from 17 per cent two years before. At Facebook, women fill 17 per cent of the technical jobs.

Uber had already asked non-executive director Arianna Huffington to look into Ms Fowler’s complaint. On Monday, it added that Mr Holder and Tammy Albarrán, partners at law firm Covington & Burling, would conduct the external review. Mr Kalanick promised a staff meeting at the company on Tuesday to discuss the case.