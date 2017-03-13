Homeserve retreats on fears over tighter regulation

Homeserve slumped on Monday amid concerns that tighter regulation will hit its renewal rates.

Jefferies downgraded Homeserve to “underperform” with a 460p target, which sent the home repairs insurance provider 6.6 per cent lower at 523p.

It saw Homeserve having to comply with a Financial Conduct Authority proposal in December that will require insurers to include details of last year’s premium on renewal notices.

“We believe the impact in the UK could be material due to the use of teaser rates, with year-one rates discounted by as much as 90 per cent,” said Jefferies. “This change could negatively impact income per customer and retention as more discounting is required and customers leave.”

On valuation, Jefferies argued that Homeserve’s US expansion is already in the price and its success rate in other markets has been patchy.

The group’s failure to develop an on-demand repairs app “more akin to Uber or Just Eat” was another source of disappointment.

Bid news helped boost the wider market as the FTSE 250 climbed to a record high. Amec Foster Wheeler gained 11.6 per cent to 546p after agreeing to sell itself to Wood Group, up 1.4 per cent to 762.5p, and Bovis Homes rose 10 per cent to 910.5p after saying it had received two takeover approaches.

Miners were the main support for the FTSE 100, which ended 0.3 per cent higher at 7,367.08, up 24 points as the sector bounced from two-month lows.

Fresnillo was up 5.6 per cent to £14.36, Anglo American rose 4 per cent to £11.87 and Rio Tinto was up 4 per cent to £33.05.

JPMorgan Cazenove strategists turned positive on the miners, arguing that three Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in 2017 “are now essentially fully discounted”. And with Chinese activity proving resilient, a 30 per cent discount between emerging and developed markets looks too wide, it said.

BT Group reversed Friday’s rally, slipping 3.2 per cent to 331.6p, as the threat of price controls eclipsed last week’s agreement to legally separate its Openreach network division.

Drugmaker Indivior faded 3.2 per cent to 333.6p with RBC downgrading to “sector perform” on worries that a slower than hoped product launch will result in a loss of market share.

Domino’s Pizza was off 4.3 per cent to 331.6p. Earnings last week showing a sharp slowdown of its UK business led Citigroup to cut Domino’s from its “buy” list.

Imagination Technologies added 3.4 per cent to 273.8p on the news that Intel was buying Mobileye, a licensee of the UK group’s MIPS processor designs.

“Given the strong relationship that both Intel and Mobileye have with Imagination, we would not rule out Imagination piggybacking Intel into the car of the future,” said Liberum.