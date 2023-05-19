The US Supreme Court rules to protect big tech companies from being liable for users’ posts, and G7 countries are preparing new sanctions against Russia. Plus FT technology reporter Cristina Criddle learned that TikTok spied on her. She talks about her experience.

Supreme Court sides with tech giants over legal shield for content

TikTok spied on me. Why?

G7 host Japan seeks unity on threat from China

