Global stocks had their worst day in two years on Monday as new coronavirus cases outside China dashed hopes that the outbreak had been contained, US energy stocks are now underperforming the main US stock market index by the biggest margin since 1941, disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty by a jury in New York of sex crimes including rape, and HP announced a $16bn buyback plan as it claims to be engaging with printer rival Xerox in deal talks.

