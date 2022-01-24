This edition features these stories from ft.com

Nato members put forces on standby to counter Russia threat to Ukraine

Unilever shares rise after Nelson Peltz stake revealed

Russian financial markets sustain fresh blow on rising Ukraine tensions

Investors sell out of IPOs early at record rates as stocks boom

China’s extended naval reach in western Pacific fuels Taiwan tensions

