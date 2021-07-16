US banks slashed their branch networks and trimmed headcount in the first half of the year

US retail banks cut their branch networks and trimmed headcount in the first half of the year, and Brussels' historic attempt to tackle climate change faces a wall of opposition from governments in the bloc. Plus, the FT’s business columnist, PIlita Clark, talks about her favourite summer reads about the environment.





US banks close more than 250 branches in bet on digital future with Imani Moise, US banking correspondent

EU climate change plans on collision course over rising cost of emissions

Summer books of 2021: Environment, with Pilita Clark, business columnist

Manchester City’s parent company raises $650m in one of football’s biggest ever debt deals

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.





