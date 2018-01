Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Is the foreign secretary lining up for a leadership bid? Or just frustrated at Theresa May’s leadership? Plus, is there a case for staying in the EU customs union? With Laura Hughes and Alan Beattie of the Financial Times, plus ConservativeHome’s Andrew Gimson and Stephen Booth from Open Europe. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Martin Stabe.

