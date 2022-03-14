Lee Buchheit is a former senior partner at Cleary Gottlieb and professor (Hon), at the University of Edinburgh, and Mitu Gulati is professor of law at the University of Virginia. Here they explore what might happen to Ukraine’s debts if it succumbs to Russia.

Earlier this month Ukraine made nearly $300mn of coupon payments on its sovereign bonds and announced it would “continue honouring our debt even in these extraordinary conditions.” As commendable as that intention may seem, it will be very difficult to sustain.

For one, Ukraine has many other uses for its foreign exchange reserves, both military and humanitarian. For another, its international partners won’t like their financial support being used to satisfy Ukraine’s creditors .

Finally, the Ukraine’s intention to continue servicing its debt was announced before Russia started indiscriminately shelling Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. No matter how this situation ends, it will take years for its economy to recover. The conclusion is obvious: if Ukraine succeeds in repelling Russia’s invasion, or a political settlement is reached that leaves Ukraine intact and independent, a restructuring of Ukraine’s external debt must surely follow.

However, worst-case scenarios — no matter how unpalatable — can also be gamed out. If Russian president Vladimir Putin eventually succeeds in subjugating Ukraine, there would appear to be three possible political outcomes for the country’s $94.7bn stock of debt.

Scenario One, and no doubt Putin’s original intention, would involve the installation of a puppet regime in Kyiv; an administration that could be relied upon to salute East on all issues political, military and economic.

Scenario Two would be a direct annexation of Ukraine by Mother Russia. Putin threatened this outcome on March 5, 2022 if the Ukrainians continued to resist his “peacekeepers.”

Scenario Three might involve a partition of the country into its majority Russian speaking areas in the east and south and the Ukrainian speaking west. The former would be folded into Russia and the latter constitute a rump version of the Ukraine Republic.

So what would be the fate of Ukraine’s external debt in these scenarios?

Pre-invasion Debts

Under Scenario One (puppet regime) or Scenario Two (outright annexation), it seems unlikely that Russia would permit Ukraine to continue servicing its debt. These scenarios almost certainly would entail a continuation of western sanctions on Russia and immediate cessation of multilateral/bilateral lending to Ukraine. And that, in turn, would almost certainly mean that Russia’s own external debt will remain in default. It is hard to imagine Mr. Putin allowing his vassal to ship scarce foreign currency abroad to “hostile” countries at a time when the Russian Federation’s own debts remain in default. A prolonged default, with little chance of restructuring, would await.

An outright annexation of Ukraine by Russia, or even a constructive annexation through the installation of a puppet regime with the puppet strings sitting in the Kremlin, however, would raise a question of whether Russia had assumed responsibility under international law for Ukraine’s pre-invasion debts. Under the public international law doctrine of State Succession, the acquisition of territory by a state entails an obligation to assume responsibility for the debts of that territory.

Here’s the key section from the Restatement (Third) of the Foreign Relations Law of the United States, a treatise which reflects the American view of this doctrine as it applies to situations in which a state annexes the territory of another state:

. . . where a state is absorbed by another state, the public debt, and rights and obligations under contract of the absorbed state, pass to the absorbing state;

But that is the doctrinal answer. State practice in this area, even by the United States and the United Kingdom, has been far more muddled.

Among the relevant precedents are the annexation of the Republic of Texas by the United States in 1845, Great Britain’s annexation of the Boer Republics of the Transvaal and the Orange Free State in 1900 and Germany’s annexation of Austria in the Anschluss of 1938. In the Texas and South African cases, the annexing powers (the United States and Great Britain, respectively) eventually made partial payments of the debts of the annexed territories but were careful to say that this was done as “a matter of grace” and not as a strict legal obligation.

Perhaps the only consistent principle that may be derived from state practice in this area is that states behave inconsistently; they tend to espouse interpretations of international law that favour their own financial position.

Even accepting the muddled nature of state practice, however, Ukraine’s international bonds are governed by English law and a lawsuit brought by a holder of those bonds against the Russian Federation would, in all likelihood, be heard in an English court. The theory of such a lawsuit would be that under Scenarios One or Two above, Russia had become legally responsible for the payment of Ukraine’s pre-invasion external debts.

Post-invasion Debts

Debts incurred by Ukraine after the commencement of the invasion on February 24, 2022 may be another matter. These would include both the recent multilateral and bilateral loans to Ukraine as well as the “war bonds” that the Ukrainian government has been issuing to help pay for the costs of the conflict.

Unlike Ukraine’s other financial obligations - which Russia would have to take on should it take Kyiv - public international law makes an exception for liabilities categorised as “war debts”.

In effect, loans to a belligerent party after the commencement of hostilities are presumed to be extended in the hope and on the assumption that the borrower will win. In the leading English case following the Boer War, the court noted that “it could not be reasonably contended that the conquering state would by annexation take upon itself . . . obligations to repay money used for the purposes of the war.”

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine feels like something that stopped happening nearly a century ago. So it seems fitting that lawyers might have to exhume precedents from 19th and early 20th century law to determine the legal fate of Ukraine’s debts.