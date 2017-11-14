Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

BT plans to close its defined benefit pension scheme to 11,000 of its managers and offer substantially lower matching contributions to 21,000 front-line staff, as the telecoms group lays out its most concrete attempt to get to grips with a crippling £14bn pension deficit.

A document seen by the Financial Times was sent on Tuesday to members of the group’s pension scheme, unions and pension trustees, kicking off a 60-day consultation period.

Managers who joined the company before 2001 and are represented by the Prospect union will be asked to switch to BT’s defined contribution scheme from April 2018.

Non-managerial staff, which include engineers and are represented by the Communication Workers Union, will be allowed to remain active members of the defined benefit scheme but the company will decrease the amount it pays to match staff contributions.

The proposal is an effort to encourage staff to switch to the defined contribution scheme, which is less generous and riskier for employees but more affordable for the company.

Earlier this year, union officials described the proposed closure of the scheme as “wholly unacceptable” and have threatened industrial action.

BT’s pension deficit has been a long-term concern for analysts and investors, and one of the main drags on the company’s share price in the past year.

The defined benefit scheme has 300,000 members, 32,100 of whom still work at the company. Since 2009, the scheme has accounted for three-quarters of the £6.2bn BT has spent topping up its pension pot.

A company spokesman confirmed the plan had been sent to staff and unions. “If we do nothing, BT will be facing hundreds of millions in extra contributions to the scheme, on top of our current costs,” he said.

The latest proposal is one of a number of measures the company is undertaking ahead of its triennial pension review due next year.

These include switching to the consumer prices index to calculate pension increases from the retail prices index for all of its scheme members. A court hearing is scheduled for December to enact the switch which could reduce the company’s pension deficit by £1bn to £2bn, according to Simon Lowth, chief financial officer.

BT has also proposed underwriting the pension scheme by offering pension trustees the rights to some of its assets if the company were to become insolvent.

Increases in life expectancy could also benefit BT, as it would help the company to extend the time period during which it would need to make payments.

John Ralfe, an independent pensions consultant, said that ending the defined benefit scheme “won’t be painless” and added that the switch to CPI could prove troublesome if it is not approved quickly.

“However much BT tries to reinvent itself as a 21st-century company, it still has the very 20th-century problem of huge pension liabilities — its £57bn of pension liabilities are more than twice its £25bn market cap,” he said.

Many analysts have looked to the example set by Tesco, the retail group, which sliced £3bn off its pension deficit last month after recalculating the life expectancy of its members and resetting assumptions about future investment returns.

