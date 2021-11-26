Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Madeleine Vionnet c1924 Little Horses flapper dress, £12,261,
1stdibs.com

Tiffany & Co silver and freshwater-pearl Tiffany City HardWear necklace, £1,950

The Wolseley antique silver-plated coffee pot, £295

Maryjane Claverol embellished stretch-satin Monaco turban, £300, net-a-porter.com

Il Paralume Marina art deco sconce, £3,610, artemest.com

Cutter Brooks diamanté hair barrette, £35 for set of three

Loewe sequinned-jersey handkerchief-hem dress, £3,600

Ferm Living Ripple champagne saucer, £39 for two, amara.com

Audemars Piguet pink-gold Classique Lépine 52mm pocket watch, POA

Ralph Lauren Home Duke bar, £25,400

Cartier rose-gold, coral, onyx, black lacquer and diamond high-jewellery ring, POA

Raey wool-twill waistcoat, £295, matchesfashion.com

Whitley Neill Original London Dry Gin, £26 for 70cl, thedropstore.com

Libra Interiors Isosceles Curved Front Mantel clock, £69, arighibianchi.co.uk

Leda Madera art deco-style clip‑on earrings, £293, farfetch.com

Louis Vuitton wool jacket, £2,710

Radice Dorado turquoise armchair, £5,645, artemest.com

Vetements gold-metal cigarette case, £485

Anest Collective leather pumps, €1,100

1947 gold and diamond Cocktail Lounge cigarette holder, $1,850, 1stdibs.com

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section