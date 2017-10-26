Brussels to probe UK tax scheme used by multinationals

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Brussels has announced an in-depth probe into a UK scheme that protects multinational companies from tax-avoidance measures, the latest step in the EU’s crackdown on sweetheart-tax deals in European member states.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner, said on Thursday it would investigate a rule introduced in 2012 by then-chancellor George Osborne which gives multinational companies an advantage — so-called state aid which can be illegal under EU law.

The investigation is the latest step in Ms Vestager’s crackdown on aggressive tax avoidance as a form of state aid, which has hit a Belgian tax scheme and a number of special tax measures for multinational companies in Luxembourg, Ireland and the Netherlands.

There is also a global initiative led by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the G20 group of big economies to clamp down on companies shifting profits around the world to avoid paying tax.

Britain’s “controlled foreign companies” rules were introduced in the 1980s to prevent companies with operations in many countries from artificially shifting profits between jurisdictions to avoid paying UK taxes.

The probe announced on Thursday will examine a get-out clause for UK parent companies, called the group financing exemption, that allows them to avoid paying British tax on interest paid by their subsidiaries on inter-company loans if that interest is paid into an offshore intermediary.

Without the group financing exemption, that interest income would be taxed in the UK because the CFC rules would ignore the offshore shell and allocate the interest income to the UK parent company.

Mr Osborne overhauled a number of CFC rules, which came into force in 2013. The entire reform was estimated to have cost the UK budget £800m by 2016, that figure included the forecast impact of the group financing exemption.

Multinationals avoided paying as much as £5.8bn in UK corporate taxes last year by booking profits in overseas entities, a 50 per cent increase over previous government forecasts, according to newly published estimates from HM Revenue & Customs.

There are no deadlines for an EU state-aid investigation. The commission’s decision is binding as long as the UK is part of the EU, however it is unclear how a ruling would be enforced after March 2019 when the UK leaves the union.

The Brussels crackdown on aggressive tax avoidance as a form of illegal state aid ruled against a Belgian tax scheme for multinational companies in January 2016 and forced the country to recover an estimated €700m in tax from 35 companies.

Since 2016, Ms Vestager has also ruled against a number of sweetheart-tax deals between countries and individual companies. Apple was ordered to repay a record €13bn to Ireland, Starbucks paid between €20m-30m to the Netherlands, Amazon faces a nearly €250m tax bill in Luxembourg and Fiat paid the Duchy as much as €20m-30m more tax.

Investigators are also nearing the end of inquiries into McDonald’s, the fast-food chain, and are also looking into the tax affairs of Engie, the French utility, in Luxembourg.

CFC rules will be required in all member states from 2019, under the anti-tax-avoidance directive. Multinational hub countries — Luxembourg, Ireland, Belgium and Cyprus — have yet to put the rules in place, along with four eastern European members — Bulgaria, Czech, Romania and Slovakia.

The UK changed its controlled foreign company rules in 2013 after the European Court of Justice ruled that the previous rules were too arduous for companies.

Dan Neidle, partner at Clifford Chance, the law firm, said: “To find its new rules subject to attack from another EU institution will probably strike HMRC as farcical.

“The UK is in the truly fantastic position of having rules which currently tax a Luxembourg treasury company at 4.7 per cent, but which I expect the ECJ would say shouldn’t tax that company at all, but which the commission is now asserting should be taxed at the full 19 per cent rate. This kind of thing makes Eurosceptics of the best of us.”

The EU probe will be a significant concern for the many large UK-listed multinationals that have taken advantage of the exemption since it was introduced in 2013.

“This is potentially damaging for the companies that have used the rules — they are being told they may now have to pay back this benefit,” said Dominic Robertson, a tax lawyer at Slaughter and May. “People will obviously be worried about this.”