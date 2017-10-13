Uber files appeal against London ban

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Uber has filed papers to appeal against Transport for London’s decision not to renew its licence, objecting to TFL’s finding that the San Francisco-based ride-hailing service was not a “fit and proper” operator in the UK’s capital.

The short filing to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday was a notification of appeal, indicating that Uber disagreed with TfL’s decision. The bulk of the paperwork outlining Uber’s grounds for appeal will be filed later in the process, sources close to Uber said.

While the appeal is pending, Uber can continue to operate in London. A representative said the company hoped “to continue having constructive discussions” with TfL.

Uber has hired Thomas de la Mare QC, who previously represented the company against TfL on appeals against new regulations.

TfL said: “We note that Uber has submitted an appeal. No further comment will be made pending the appeal hearing.” However, it did acknowledge the meeting between Mike Brown, TfL’s transport commissioner and Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber chief executive, in London earlier this month, describing it as “constructive”. “Further steps in this process will take place over the coming weeks,” TfL added.

London mayor Sadiq Khan, who is the chairman of TfL, praised Mr Khosrowshahi’s humility and said it boded well for a non-litigious settlement. Talks aimed at resolving the matter outside of the courts would continue, the sources close to Uber confirmed.

London is the ride-hailing company’s largest European market, with 3.5m users and more than 40,000 drivers, and is counted among the top 10 cities globally. In the days after it refused to renew Uber’s licence, TfL and Mr Khan came under pressure from a petition signed by more than 822,000 Londoners calling on TfL to reverse the decision.

The regulator cited several factors in its decision, including Uber’s approach to reporting “serious criminal offences”. It also specifically cited Uber’s Greyball system, which was used to block regulators and competitors from booking rides.

“TfL considers that Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications,” TfL said.

Last month, Uber’s UK boss Jo Bertram, who was Uber’s main point of contact with TfL during a testy period for the group, told staff she was moving on after four years. The search is on for a new UK head, as well as a chairman.