Many dream of being an elite footballer, but what’s it like actually earning a professional player’s salary?

In the second half of this two-part podcast special, Claer Barrett explores the darker side of earning staggering sums as a young player.

Unscrupulous financial advisers, risky investments, gambling, injuries and early retirement can all cut short your earning potential — and there are lessons here for all of us.

She hears from Gareth Farrelly, a former Premier League footballer who narrowly avoided death — and financial ruin — when his playing career ended, but has now reinvented himself as a top sports lawyer.

Plus former England defender Sol Campbell and AFC Bournemouth full-back Jack Stacey reveal how they manage their money and what listeners can learn from this.

To listen to part one of the podcast, click here.

For more about the business of sport, head to Scoreboard, the FT’s weekly briefing on the key financial issues affecting the global sports industry, at FT.com/scoreboard.